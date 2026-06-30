Low water levels close west boat ramp at John Martin Reservoir State Park

The west boat ramp at John Martin Reservoir State Park near Hasty, Colo., is closed to trailer-launched boats due to declining water levels. The west ramp remains open to hand-launched watercraft. The east ramp is open to trailered-boats and park staff recommend higher-clearance tow vehicles at that ramp. CPW Photo/Sami Colvin

June 30, 2026

HASTY, Colo. – Ongoing drought conditions and declining water levels at John Martin Reservoir have prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to close the west boat ramp to trailered boat launch.

The closure is in effect now and is expected to remain in place for the remainder of the boating season unless water levels increase significantly. Hand-launched watercraft, including kayaks, canoes and paddleboards, may continue launching from the west ramp.

John Martin Reservoir is among several Colorado reservoirs experiencing recreation impacts as ongoing drought conditions continue across the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to monitor changing conditions and adjust recreation access as necessary to provide safe, high-quality recreation opportunities while protecting park resources.

The east boat ramp remains open for trailered boat launch. Park staff recommend higher-clearance tow vehicles when using the east ramp. Trailer launching from any location other than the designated east boat ramp is prohibited.

“We know John Martin Reservoir is an important boating and fishing destination for southeast Colorado, and we’re committed to keeping recreation opportunities available whenever it can be done safely,” said Dan Kirmer, John Martin Reservoir State Park Manager. “Closing the west ramp is a necessary step because of current water levels, but the east ramp continues to provide safe boating access.”

At this time, there is no estimate for when water levels may recover enough to reopen the west boat ramp. Visitors are reminded not to park vehicles on the boat ramps. Trailer launching from any location other than the designated east boat ramp is prohibited. Swimming and fishing are prohibited on or immediately adjacent to the boat ramps. All boaters and paddlers should wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Motorized boaters are reminded that Colorado registration, Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) stamp and mandatory boat inspection requirements remain in effect. Hand-launched, human-powered watercraft are exempt from mandatory ANS inspections, but all visitors are encouraged to help protect Colorado’s waters by cleaning, draining and drying their boats and equipment before entering another waterbody.

Drought-related conditions can change throughout the boating season and CPW encourages visitors to monitor its statewide list of impacted water recreation sites linked on this page: https://cpw.state.co.us/bodies-water-finder

###