Durham School Services Driver Shaina Martin Advances to NSTA School Bus Driver International Safety Competition

Kevin Kuder, Shaina Martin, and NSTA President Patrick Dean at the NSTA School Bus Driver International Safety Competition Shaina Martin competing during the NSTA School Bus Driver International Safety Competition Shaina proudly showing off her bus.

Showcases Expertise and High Regard for Safety and Service

Competing and being invited to Nationals has shown me that hard work, practice, and believing in yourself can lead to opportunities you may not have expected.” — Shaina Martin, Bus Driver, Durham School Services

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the weekend, Shaina Martin, driver for Durham School Services in Salina, Kansas, took center stage as a qualifying finalist at the National School Transportation Association’s (NSTA) School Bus Driver International Safety Competition (SBDISC) – showcasing her expertise and professionalism as a transit bus driver. Shaina was one of 89 participants and competed against her peers from across North America. Participants were tested on the execution of their skills in various events such as railroad grade crossing, diminishing clearance, parallel parking, and right and left turns.After placing 6th overall in the Transit Bus category and 1st in the private contractor division at her local Kansas Bus Rodeo hosted by the Kansas State Pupil Transportation Association (KSPTA), Shaina was invited to compete in the transit category at the international competition in Austin, Texas, representing her team. At the SBDISC, Shaina was tested on her expertise through a written CDL Knowledge test on the first day, followed by the Driving Skills Competition on day two.Shaina shared the following about her experience competing at both her local competition and at the SBDISC:“I had no idea what to expect at the state competition, and I was incredibly nervous about how it would go. But by showing up, participating, and stepping outside of my comfort zone, I learned so much and made memories I will always carry with me. This whole experience started because I decided to show up and try something new, and I am excited to keep doing that. It led me to look forward to my first plane ride and making even more memories at Nationals. Competing at nationals in my rookie year was both a rush and a challenge. I was a bit nervous, but I learned so much from being in the competition, and I’m truly grateful for every moment of the experience."Shaina began her career with Durham as a school bus driver in Overland Park, Kansas, in 2023. When asked how she decided on a career in the field, Shaina fondly shared, “I got started in student transportation because I was looking for an opportunity to do something meaningful and stable. What I found was much more than just driving a bus. I found a career where I could make a difference in the lives of students every day. Over the last three years, this job with Durham has helped me grow, build confidence, and prove to myself and others that I am capable of more than I once believed.”Fast forward to last year, Shaina found herself with a new team in Salina, Kansas, where she took on a challenge as a transit driver after encouragement from her manager, Kevin Kuder, that would later lead her to an unforgettable experience of growth and recognition at one of the most important competitions in student transportation.Reflecting on her experience at the NSTA international safety competition, Shaina explained how her experience transitioning from a traditional school bus to a transit bus has contributed to her growth both on a personal and professional level, sharing, “Transitioning from a school bus to a transit-style bus has been a great learning experience. It challenged me to step outside of my comfort zone, learn a different vehicle, and continue improving my skills as a professional driver. At first, it was intimidating, but it also gave me the chance to grow. Competing and being invited to Nationals has shown me that hard work, practice, and believing in yourself can lead to opportunities you may not have expected.”Kevin Kuder, Shaina’s manager, could not praise Shaina enough, and had this to say, “She deserves to be recognized for the hard work, courage, and dedication she has put into this journey. Shaina has taken every opportunity given to her and turned it into growth, confidence, and success. She is a capable, caring, and determined professional who genuinely wants to make a difference every day. I could not be more proud of her, and I am excited she was able to be recognized on a national stage.”After a whirlwind weekend of being amongst her peers and being recognized as a leading student transportation professional, Shaina couldn’t help but gush about her love for her profession:“The most rewarding part of my job is knowing that I play a small but important role in each student’s day. I genuinely care about the students I transport to and from school, and I want them to feel safe, respected, and valued when they are on my bus. Sometimes a simple smile, a greeting, or a calm ride can make a difference. Being trusted with that responsibility means a lot to me.”Wrapping up her thoughts, Shaina also shared some advice to those interested in exploring a career in student transportation, stating, “Student transportation is more than just driving. It takes patience, responsibility, compassion, and a strong focus on safety. You have to care about kids, stay calm under pressure, and be willing to learn every day. If you want a career where your work matters and where you can have a positive impact on your community, Durham is a great place to be. I am grateful to be part of such a great team and Company that has not only pushed me to be the best that I can be but also supported and cheered me on along the way.”Durham School Services is lucky to have such an outstanding team member like Shaina who possesses an admirable level of professional, passion, and most importantly, a high regard for the safety of the students and community she serves. We’d like to congratulate her once again on her achievement.If you’re interested in a rewarding, meaningful career in student transportation just as Shaina was, we encourage you to explore the opportunities we have available across our 160+ locations in North America. Learn more at www.SummitLLC.com/Careers -END-As a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

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