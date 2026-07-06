FIA New England Marks America's 250th Independence Day with Veterans' Tribute, Fruit-Bearing Tree Plantation

FIA-New Englands- July 4th Celebration ( 250th USA Independence Day ) Each balloon tells a story — 250 rising together for 250 years of freedom. A gift to the future: FIA's 250 Fruit-Bearing Tree Plantation Initiative, celebrating USA's 250th anniversary

95-year WWII Navy veteran Frank Brown plants the first of 250 fruit-bearing trees as hundreds gather in Northborough to honor the nation's Semiquincentennial

I fought for this country many years ago, and it is a blessing to "Planting these trees is not just about honoring the past — it is about giving something alive and lasting to the future generation.” — Frank Brown ( World War ||nd Navy Veteran

NORTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — July 4th, 2026 — Hundreds of community members, veterans, elected officials, and families gathered in Northborough on Saturday as the Foundation of Indian Americans (FIA) New England hosted a landmark celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of American independence — an event that wove together patriotism, culture, and civic service into a single, unforgettable day.The centerpiece of the celebration was the launch of FIA New England 's "250 Fruit-Bearing Trees Initiative," a symbolic environmental legacy project in which each tree represents one year of the nation's independence. The first tree was planted by 95-year-old Frank Brown, a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, longtime Northborough businessman, and original owner of Brown's TV.A Patriotic OpeningThe program opened with a stirring rendition of the U.S. National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Ms. Preanshi Charnalia. Emcees Jyoti Singh and Irena King guided the celebration through a full afternoon of tributes, performances, and ceremony.Honoring Those Who ServedThe day's emotional high point came with tributes to the community's veterans. Frank Brown, who also attended last year's celebration, was honored for both his wartime service and decades of civic contribution. Also recognized were Max Strickland, a U.S. Navy veteran serving as Adjutant of American Legion Post 234 and Senior Vice Commander for District 4, and veteran Richard B. Nieber."I fought for this country many years ago, and it is a blessing to see this July 4th celebration today," Brown said. "Planting these trees is not just about honoring the past — it is about giving something alive and lasting to the future generation."Voices from the CelebrationMassachusetts State Representative Kate Donaghue offered her congratulations: "As we celebrate America's 250th Independence Day, I congratulate FIA New England and The Boston Group for bringing our community together to honor our veterans, inspire our youth, and celebrate the values that unite us. The Indian-American community continues to make significant contributions to Massachusetts through service, innovation, and civic engagement. The FIA-250 Fruit Tree Initiative is a wonderful way to create a lasting legacy for future generations. Happy 250th Independence Day to all."FIA New England President Abhishek Singh framed the day's significance: "America's 250th Independence Day is not just a milestone — it is a reminder of our responsibility to serve, to give back, and to build a stronger future. The 250 trees we plant today are a living legacy for generations to come."Community leader Subu Kota called it "what true patriotism looks like — honoring veterans, engaging youth, celebrating culture, and giving back to the environment."Dr. Anahita Dua, a vascular surgeon and Director of the Peripheral Artery Disease Center at MGH and Harvard Medical School, added: "The Indian American community is proud to contribute to America's progress through service, innovation, and civic engagement. Today's celebration, including the planting of 250 fruit-bearing trees, is a meaningful symbol of our commitment to giving back and building a stronger future together."Organizers also thanked the Northborough Police Department, including Lieutenant Bill Griffin, for its role in ensuring the safety and smooth coordination of the large public gathering.250 Balloons for 250 YearsIn one of the day's most photographed moments, children released 250 silver foil balloons into the sky — one for every year of American independence — creating a striking visual tribute that capped the celebration's symbolism.Culture and PerformanceThe stage featured a vibrant lineup of performers, including the Ekta, Lana & Padmani Dance Group, and a musical concert by Arun Verma and Priti alongside acclaimed singer Arun Rashtogi, whose patriotic numbers drew a standing ovation from the crowd. A community meal, prepared and served by Chef Hardayal Singh Ji, added a final note of hospitality to the festivities.Distinguished GuestsWWII Navy veteran Frank Brown and fellow U.S. Navy veteran Max Strickland served as chief guests of the celebration, with Massachusetts State Representative Kate Donaghue honored as Guest of Honor. The celebration also drew a notable roster of community leaders and dignitaries, including Dr. Anahita Dua, Bhrugu Pange, Ram Gupta, Subu Kota and Vicky Kota, Sandeep Asija, and Ravi Sarin and Sudha Sarin.Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has released a special July4th proclamations and presented Citations of Special Recognition to Lana Israel and Kadian A. James for their outstanding community service and leadership.About FIA-New EnglandThe Foundation of Indian Americans (FIA New England) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to civic engagement and large-scale community service across New England.Its initiatives include blood donation drives with the American Red Cross, Adopt-a-Highway cleanup programs, food donation support for regional food banks, organizing free health and vision screening camps with Restoring Vision and Jatan Foundation, volunteer service at the Boston Marathon, 9/11 remembrance events, Veterans Day and Memorial Day commemorations, the International India Day Parade, consular camps for the community, and broader efforts to strengthen U.S.–India relations through cultural exchange and public diplomacy.Media Contact:Foundation of Indian Americans (FIA) New EnglandAbhishek Singh, PresidentEmail: info@fiane.org

FIA-New England July4th Celebration

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