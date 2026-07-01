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BOSS Soldiers Treated to Home-Cooked Eats at ‘Gather and Grub’ Event

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - Soldiers were at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers “Warrior Zone” for a "Gather and Grub" event June 25 to recharge and to bring the community together. Home-cooked pulled pork, coleslaw and cookies were provided to those in attendance.

"Gather and Grub" happens on the last Thursday of each month. Don't miss the next round!

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BOSS Soldiers Treated to Home-Cooked Eats at ‘Gather and Grub’ Event

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