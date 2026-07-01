JobNet Myanmar HR Professional Series and the Future of Talent in the Age of Gen Z and AI

MM HR Professional Series - 24 June - Cover MM HR Professional Series - 24 June - Panel 1 MM HR Professional Series - 24 June - Panel 1 v2 MM HR Professional Series - 24 June - Panel 2

YANGON, MYANMAR, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 24th June 2026, over 280+ HR leaders and business executives gathered at the latest JobNet Myanmar HR Professional Series event, titled “The Future of of Talent: How Gen Z, AI & Employer Branding are Redefining Hiring”. The event brought together highly respected HR experts to discuss how organisations can attract, engage and retain talent in the years following AI and its rapid advancement, and changing workforce expectations that resulted from it.The event featured two insightful panel discussions that examined the relationships between AI, employer branding, and talent acquisition strategies especially when it comes to attracting young talent.The event opened with a Welcome Note from Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet Group. He emphasised the importance of strengthening relationships within the HR community, and JobNet’s role as a strategic business partner in supporting companies through innovative new technologies to simplify talent acquisition.JobNet Market Insights & AI Product UpdatesFollowing Mr. Justin Sway was a presentation from Mr. Sean Hope, Head of Customer Solutions, providing JobNet’s Digital Performance Update along with the announcement of the upcoming Best Companies to Work in Myanmar awards and JobNATION Mandalay job fair.Following Mr. Sean Hope was a presentation by Ms. Saine Lae Hlaing, Associate Business Development Director of JobNet.com.mm who shared updates on the latest improvements to the JobNet e-recruitment platform.A key highlight was the unveiling of the AI generated JD and JR feature within the JobNet employer dashboard. This new feature can create attractive Job Descriptions and Job Requirements easily in English or Myanmar language, allowing hiring managers to to save time and hire faster.Panel 1: Are we attracting better Talent or just hiring faster in a Technology and AI-Powered World?Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet Group (Moderator)Mr. Michael Hall, Chief Human Resources Officer of Asia Strategic HoldingsMr. Jay Rahiman, Corporate Advisor / Director of The Coaching FirmMr. Navuth Yang, Director, Country Human Resources of DKSHPanelists agreed that while traditional talent attraction pillars such as compensation, employer branding, culture, learning and development, and career progression remain important, the order of their importance is changing.For many professionals in Myanmar, particularly in the current climate, organisational stability, job security, and long-term career opportunities have become key considerations when choosing an employer. At the same time, younger generations are increasingly drawn to organisations with a clear purpose, authentic leadership, and strong opportunities for personal and professional growth. Additionally, panelists agreed that there is a strong need for organisations for transparency, honesty, and delivering on employer promises as critical factors in building trust and retaining talent.A recurring theme throughout the discussion was based on the sentiment: “AI as an Enabler, Not a Replacement”,The discussion highlighted the importance of balancing technology with human insight, particularly when identifying high-potential candidates who may not fit traditional recruitment patterns. Speakers emphasised that AI should not be viewed as shortcut or "cheating", and instead as a tool that allows for more efficiency and productivity, and cautioned that AI should complement rather than replace human judgment; while AI can accelerate recruitment processes and improve operational efficiency, it cannot fully assess qualities such as potential, motivation, adaptability, cultural fit, and leadership capability.Panel 2: Beyond the Job Ad: How Employer Branding Wins Top Talent in a Technology or AI-Driven MarketMs. Goldie Shwe Yee Win Lei, Chief People Officer | Country Head of People of Coca-Cola Pinya Beverages Myanmar (Moderator)Mr. Zarni Htun, Chief Human Resources Officer of ATOMMs. Thet Htar Oo, Chief Human Resources Officer of Hana MicrofinanceMr. Paelin Chen, Abbott Marketing Director & HR Director of Pahtama GroupThe second panel focused on the role of employer branding and the influence of AI in attracting talent in the current market.Although AI can be used to create guidelines, structures and milestones to plan recruitment campaigns for better candidate reach, it has limited influence on the intangible aspects of the employer brand that requires human intuition.The candidate experience, for example, is a critical proof point of an employer brand. The panelists stated that organisations that fail to deliver on promises made during recruitment risk fast employee turnover, resulting in higher hiring costs. Organisations were also encouraged to continuously evaluate onboarding programs, employee engagement initiatives, career development opportunities, and feedback such as exit interviews to identify opportunities for improvement to the candidate experience.The event concluded with a discussion on the role of social media in talent attraction.While platforms such as Facebook and TikTok combined with AI provide valuable opportunities to reach candidates, panelists emphasised the importance of aligning content with a genuine Employer Value Proposition (EVP) to ensure that employer branding messages remain authentic, and reflective of the actual employee experience.

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