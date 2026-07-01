A shipment worth $54 million of counterfeit watches seized by CBP officers in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Louisville intercepted a shipment on June 18 containing 375 counterfeit watches. Had these watches been genuine, the shipment would have had a combined Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of over $54 million.

The shipment from Hong Kong was headed for a residence in New York when officers pulled the parcel for inspection. The examination revealed 375 Audemars Piguet watches. The items were deemed to be inauthentic by CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise, the agency’s trade experts, and were seized for bearing counterfeit version of registered and recorded trademarks.

“Intellectual property theft threatens America’s economic vitality and funds criminal activities and organized crime,” said Louisville’s Port Director, Philip Onken. “Our officers protect private industry and consumers by removing these kinds of shipments from our commerce.”

Illegitimate sales are some of the most profitable transnational crimes. Counterfeiters sell inauthentic versions of popular products in response to trends, often through online sources, which adversely impacts legitimate U.S. businesses. These items, including fake medications, perfumes, and cosmetics, children’s toys and costumes, fashion, jewelry, and luxury products, and unsafe electronics and automative parts, can pose serious health and safety risks to American consumers as they are often made with substandard or harmful materials.

CBP reminds consumers to shop from reputable online sources. E-Commerce sales have contributed to large volumes of low-value, small packages being imported into the U.S. Over 90% of all counterfeit seizures occur in the international mail and express environments, which are channels through which small, e-commerce packages destined for the U.S. travel. Many of these shipments contain counterfeit goods that pose the same health, safety, and economic security risks as large, containerized shipments.

To learn more about what CBP is doing every day to protect Americans from counterfeit goods visit the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign webpage.

CBP protects the intellectual property rights of American businesses through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights enforcement program, safeguarding them from unfair competition and use for malicious intent while upholding American innovation and ingenuity. Suspected violations can be reported to CBP& by visiting the Trade Violations Reporting site.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful commerce into and out of the United States.

Follow CBP on X @CBPChicago and X @DFOChicago. Visit CBP’s YouTube channel to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders.