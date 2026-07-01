Norfolk CBP officers seize about $170k in automotive struts and shocks in fraudulent import from China

NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized about $170,000 in automotive struts and shock absorbers from China in Norfolk, Va., on June 23 after the importer committed customs fraud by willfully submitting fraudulent documents to conceal their identity.

The shipment consisted of 1,602 front strut and coil assemblies and 20 shock absorbers.

CBP officers initially inspected the shipping container on May 27 and discovered 1,602 front strut and coil spring assemblies and 20 shock absorbers. Prior to the container’s arrival from Hong Kong, CBP officers and trade experts at CBP’s Automotive and Aerospace Center of Excellence and Expertise attempted to clear up import documentation with the broker.

CBP received documents reporting varying commodity values and buyer information, inaccurate and insufficient invoice data, mismatched importer signatures, and an invalid driver’s license that CBP officers discovered to be a sample California driver’s license.

Based on the totality of misleading and conflicting information on the import documents, CBP officers concluded that the shipment violated 18 USC § 542, entry of goods by means of false statements.

Federal law prohibits the importation of goods into the United States using fraudulent, false, or misleading statements in order to attempt to evade lawful customs duties or introduce items through trade deception.

“Fraud detection is a Customs and Border Protection trade enforcement priority and essential to protect the health and safety of American consumers and our nation’s physical and economic security,” said CBP Area Port Director Keri Brady, Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News. “Individuals and businesses that refuse to identify themselves, even on things as simple as import documentation, pose a serious concern to us. CBP officers remain committed to using all of our authorities to combat trade fraud by detecting high-risk activity, deterring non-compliance, and disrupting fraudulent behavior at our nation’s ports of entry.”

CBP officers seized the shocks and struts shipment, which was destined to an address in Altadena, Calif. CBP’s trade experts appraised the shipment at $169,489.

Read more about CBP’s trade enforcement approach that helps to ensure a fair and competitive trade environment.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo, and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Learn more at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on X @DFOBaltimore and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram @cbpfieldops.