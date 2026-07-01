CBP’s Air and Marine Operations and Border Patrol locate downed airplane in Western Arizona, occupants rescued

YUMA, Ariz. – Through a coordinated effort, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations aircrew located a downed aircraft, a Border Patrol tactical agent did a quick health check and the crew vectored in state and local emergency response personnel to the accident scene and the plane’s three passengers, who were ambulatory.

While monitoring radio traffic, the Yuma Air Branch Duty Officer heard the aircraft call Yuma tower, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma reporting an

Downed aircraft.

issue with its engine. The DO found the aircraft’s position on the Air and Marine Operations Surveillance System and monitored the aircraft from the situation/radio room. The aircraft reported to MCAS tower it was experiencing an engine issue, was losing power, and was going to find an area to land in the North Dome Valley. The DO retrieved the area in which the aircraft was maneuvering and alerted a mid-patrol air crew refueling an AS350 helicopter at the Yuma Air Branch.

MCAS Yuma tower lost the radar return of the aircraft at 200 feet above ground level. The DO called the tower, confirmed the AMOSS location, and determined that the position the tower lost the aircraft was the same area. The DO then informed the tower that AMO had an aircraft ready to launch and assist. The tower cleared the helicopter directly through the airspace on course. The AMO helicopter was over the location in approximately five minutes, and located the aircraft on a road on its belly.

Downed aircraft.

Upon arrival, the Air Interdiction Agents discovered the downed aircraft located on a dirt road. Upon landing, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol Tactical Unit assisted three occupants of the aircraft, who were ambulatory and appeared in good health.

Once the health check was complete, the air crew launched and reported the location to Yuma Station dispatch. The air crew then remained on station, directing response personnel from Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and Tri-Valley Emergency Medical Services around the canals and farm roads to the scene of the accident. That area is a complex layout of farm fields and irrigation networks. Once the scene was secure, the aircrew left the area and returned to the air branch. The DO reported the location and condition of the accident site to the tower.

“Air and Marine Operations mission is to provide unwavering commitment to the preservation of life no matter the scenario,” said Yuma Air Branch Deputy Director Brent Jason Smart. “Luckily, this time there were no serious injuries, but this incident highlights the capabilities that AMO and the Border Patrol bring to their communities outside their border mission.”

As part of the Southwest Region, Yuma Air Branch is responsible for patrolling more than 125 miles of international border in California and Arizona.

Air and Marine Operations employ a multilayered enforcement strategy to detect, deter, and disrupt illicit activities in the air and maritime environments. Working closely with federal, state, and local partners, AMO is committed to protecting the nation’s borders and preventing dangerous contraband from reaching U.S. shores.

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—CBP—