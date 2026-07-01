Senator Dave Cortese's “Jay Leno's Law 2.0” Advances Out of Assembly Transportation Committee

SACRAMENTO, CA — California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San José) announced that his legislation, Senate Bill 1392 (SB 1392), also known as “Jay Leno's Law 2.0,” has been approved by the California State Assembly Transportation Committee, marking another significant step toward final legislative approval.

The committee approved SB 1392, legislation that would modernize California's vehicle code by providing a limited smog check exemption for qualifying classic and collectible vintage vehicles that are driven sparingly and preserved as part of the state's automotive heritage.

"Leno's Law 2.0 strikes the right balance between preserving California's automotive history and maintaining our nation's strongest commitment to clean air," said Senator Dave Cortese. "These historic collector vehicles represent a tiny fraction of the cars on our roads, are driven only occasionally, and contribute minimally to overall emissions. This legislation recognizes their cultural and historical significance while maintaining California's environmental leadership."

SB 1392 builds upon the original Leno's Law by updating California's smog inspection requirements for qualifying collector vehicles that are maintained primarily for exhibition, education, and historical preservation. Supporters argue the measure recognizes that these vehicles represent a small fraction of California's vehicle fleet and contribute minimally to statewide emissions while preserving an important part of California's automotive history.

SB 1392 now advances in the legislative process for further consideration by the full California State Assembly.

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

Contact:

Mario B. Lopez, Communications Director

Office of Senator Dave Cortese | District 15

Phone: 408-545-8205 | Email: Mario.lopez@sen.ca.gov

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