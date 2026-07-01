Senator Dave Cortese's Wildlife-Vehicle Collision Prevention Bill Advances Out of Assembly Committee

SACRAMENTO, CA — California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San José), Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, today announced that his Senate Bill 1250 (SB 1250), legislation to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions and improve safety on California's highways, has been approved by the California State Assembly Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee, advancing the measure to the next stage of the legislative process.

SB 1250 strengthens California's transportation planning by requiring wildlife connectivity infrastructure—including wildlife crossings, underpasses, fencing, and other safety improvements—to be fully integrated into the state's highway asset management process. The bill also improves coordination between Caltrans and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to identify and prioritize projects that protect both motorists and wildlife.

"Every year, thousands of collisions between vehicles and wildlife put lives at risk, cause millions of dollars in property damage, and threaten California's incredible biodiversity," said Senator Cortese. "SB 1250 recognizes that protecting wildlife and protecting motorists go hand in hand. By planning smarter and investing strategically, we can make our highways safer while preserving the natural landscapes that make California unique."

Researchers estimate that more than 7,000 wildlife-vehicle collisions occur annually across California, resulting in injuries, fatalities, significant economic costs, and habitat fragmentation that threatens wildlife populations. Incorporating wildlife connectivity into long-term transportation planning will help California prioritize projects that improve public safety while restoring critical migration corridors.

SB 1250 now advances to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for further consideration.

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

Contact:

Mario B. Lopez, Communications Director

Office of Senator Dave Cortese | District 15

Phone: 408-545-8205 | Email: Mario.lopez@sen.ca.gov

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