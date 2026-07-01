(ATLANTA, GA) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) are urging motorists to prioritize safety and responsibility during the upcoming 78-hour Independence Day holiday travel period. The holiday travel period begins at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.

During last year’s 102-hour Independence Day holiday period, Georgia State Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers made almost 500 DUI arrests, and Troopers performed nearly 320 traffic crash investigations. These crashes resulted in close to 200 injuries and 10 fatalities. Local law enforcement agencies investigated an additional five traffic fatalities statewide.

“As families and friends gather to celebrate Independence Day, we ask everyone traveling on Georgia’s roads to make safety their top priority,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens, III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “Our GSP Troopers and CVE Officers will be working around the clock to enforce traffic laws, ensuring everyone reaches their destinations safely.”

According to AAA, 61.4 million people will travel by car over July 4th week, nearly the same number as last year, when 61.3 million travelers took road trips.

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car

Date Worst Times Best Times Thursday, July 2 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Friday, July 3 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Saturday, July 4 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM After 3:00 PM Sunday, July 5 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Before 11:00 AM

Source: INRIX

Throughout the holiday period, State Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers will participate in the national Operation Zero Tolerance campaign, which targets impaired drivers, and the 100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) initiative, focused on reducing crashes caused by aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors. Troopers, CVE Officer and local law enforcement will work across the state to identify and remove impaired drivers from Georgia roadways while also enforcing laws related to speeding, distracted driving, seat belt use, and other hazardous traffic violations.

Georgia’s holiday traffic count will be updated throughout the holiday period on the Department of Public Safety’s social media platforms: