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President Cyril Ramaphosa announces changes to National Executive

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be making changes to the national executive following consultation  with the leadership of the Democratic Alliance as a member of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

These changes will affect the Ministries of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Trade, Industry and Competition, Electricity and Energy, Higher Education, and Water and Sanitation. 

Accordingly, President Ramaphosa will in line with section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa (“the Constitution”) appoint: 

Mr Willem Aucamp as the Minister of Agriculture,

Mr David Maynier as Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

Furthermore, in accordance with section 93(1)(a) of the Constitution, President Ramaphosa is appointing the following Deputy Ministers:

Mr John Steenhuisen as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition,

Ms Alexandra Abrahams as Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy,

Mr Jack Bloom as Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation,

Mr  Yusuf Cassim as Deputy Minister of Higher Education. 

In the vacant Ministry of Social Development, President Ramaphosa has appointed Ms Dina Pule as the Minister of Social Development in accordance with section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution.

President Ramaphosa wishes all the incoming Ministers and Deputy Ministers well in their roles. 

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates 

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President Cyril Ramaphosa announces changes to National Executive

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