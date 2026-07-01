Deputy Minister Steve Letsike calls for Ubuntu and the rule of law to protect vulnerable persons across the Republic.

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, MP, calls on all South Africans and immigrants to reject violence, intimidation, xenophobia, online incitement and all forms of intolerance as communities continue to engage on issues of migration and law enforcement.

South Africans have legitimate concerns about illegal immigration, public safety, access to services and law enforcement. These concerns must be addressed by the State through lawful and constitutional processes, as affirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. However, they must never be used to justify lawlessness, violence or taking the law into one’s own hands.

The Deputy Minister is especially concerned about the safety of women, children, young people, persons with disabilities and LGBTI persons during periods of unrest, when they are often most at risk of violence and exploitation.

She reminds the public that South Africa’s Constitution protects both the right to peaceful protest and the rights to dignity, equality, freedom and security for all people in the country. These rights must be exercised responsibly and with respect for others. The Deputy Minister also warns against the spread of harmful online content that fuels fear, hatred and vigilantism. Social media must not be used to target, threaten or incite violence against individuals or communities based on nationality or immigration status.