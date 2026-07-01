Minister Blade Nzimande formally announces the inaugural edition of National Science Month.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, formally announced the inaugural edition of National Science Month (NSM), marking a historic milestone for South Africa’s public science system.

National Science Month replaces the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s National Science Week initiative, which the Department has implemented since 2000.

Minister Nzimande stated this transition follows reviews and studies that called for broader and more geographically inclusive science engagement, including the 2011 Ten-Year Review of National Science Week and the 2022 HSRC South African Public Relationship with Science Survey.

He added that the expansion will help South Africa’s public science system to respond to global technological shifts, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, green energy technologies and advanced biotechnology, while strengthening domestic innovation capacity.

“The transition to National Science Month is more than an expansion of National Science Week. It is an opportunity to deepen public appreciation of science, technology and innovation, and to show how science helps society understand the world, solve real problems and better serve people’s needs,” added the Minister.

The Minister also used the occasion to highlight some of South Africa’s key advances in science, technology and innovation, including its role as co-host of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) and its contribution to the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT).

He noted the country’s major research infrastructure such as the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI), at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, which supports drug development, clinical research, advanced diagnostics and treatment for diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis.

He also acknowledged leading and globally recognised South African scientists such as Professors Tulio de Oliveira, Salim Abdool Karim, Quarraisha Abdool Karim, Vukosi Marivate and Liesl Zühlke, for their contributions to global science and innovation.

Yesterday's announcement also saw the unveiling of the official logo for National Science Month by the Minister.This logo was selected after a call for submissions was made.It will now become the principal symbol for the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s National Science Month initiative.

The official launch of National Science Month will take place on Saturday, 4 July, in Sebokeng, at the Vaal University of Technology Southern Gauteng Science and Technology Park, under the theme: “Science, Technology and Innovation Are for Everyone.”

The launch will feature interactive science activities, including 132 exhibition stands and more than 100 exhibitors from universities and science councils. These activities will continue nationwide until 31 July.

Learners and communities will be able to participate in science-based activities across themes such as health, climate change, education, journalism, human rights, space science and astronomy, decolonising knowledge systems, science diplomacy, and science and youth.

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

Email: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates