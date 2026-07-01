Commission for Gender Equality calls for protection of women and children amid migration-related challenges

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) notes the public discourse surrounding migration in South Africa.

The Commission recognises the State's constitutional responsibility to regulate migration and enforce immigration laws in a lawful, fair and transparent manner.

The CGE is concerned that times such as these frequently subject women, girls and other vulnerable persons, including migrants, refugees and asylum seekers, to heightened threats of gender-based violence, trafficking, labour exploitation, discrimination and the denial of essential services.

The CGE appeals to all government entities to enforce immigration laws in a manner that is consistent with the Constitution, while also reinforcing initiatives to protect women and children, improve access to justice, and ensure that victims of violence are provided with adequate support, regardless of their nationality.

The principles enshrined in South Africa's Constitution require the honouring of human dignity, ensuring equality, and safeguarding individuals from violence, while recognising the obligation of the State to manage migration efficiently.

As mandated by legislation, the CGE will monitor the gender-related consequences of the existing migration challenges and engage with appropriate stakeholders to ensure that the rights and safety of women and children are at the forefront of all interventions.

Enquiries:

Javu Baloyi

Spokesperson

Cell: 083 579 3306

E-mail: media@cge.org.za

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