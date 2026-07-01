South African Police confirms Arrests for Looting and Attempted Looting, Urges Peaceful Demonstrations

Ministry of Police Confirms Arrests for Looting and Attempted Looting, Urges Peaceful Demonstrations

Whilst policing operations have been effective thus far, with demonstrations remaining largely peaceful across the country, police have responded to isolated incidents of looting and attempted looting.

The Ministry of Police confirms that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has, since the early hours of this morning, arrested several individuals in connection with incidents of looting and attempted looting reported in parts of the country as law enforcement continues to monitor the planned marches taking place nationwide today, 30 June.

Police remain on high alert, with heightened deployments in place to ensure public safety, protect businesses and critical infrastructure, and maintain law and order. Members deployed across the country have been instructed to act swiftly and decisively against anyone who engages in criminal activities, including looting, attempted looting, public violence, malicious damage to property, intimidation, or any other unlawful conduct.

In responding to these arrests, the Acting Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, expressed the following: “We urge citizens to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly and to ensure that demonstrations remain peaceful and lawful. Those who choose to exploit the marches to commit criminal acts will face the full might of the law. Police will continue to identify, arrest, and prosecute all those responsible for criminal conduct.”

Enquiries:

Ms Kamogelo Mogotsi, Spokesperson

Cell: 076 523 0085 .

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