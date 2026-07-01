Trade, Industry and Competition on competitiveness and market access unlocking growth in footwear and leather sector

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ms Alexandra Abrahams, says strengthening the competitiveness of South Africa’s footwear and leather industry and improving its ability to access markets will be central to unlocking sustained industrial growth, deepening localisation and expanding employment opportunities.

Abrahams will deliver remarks at the Footwear Retail Buyer Showcase, Networking Dinner and Targeted Factory Visits, which will take place from 1 to 2 July 2026 at the Coastlands Hotel in Umhlanga, Durban.

The initiative is hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC), in partnership with the South African Footwear and Leather Industries Association (SAFLIA), the South African Footwear and Leather Export Council (SAFLEC), and supported by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Ahead of the event, Abrahams says South Africa’s industrial challenge is not a lack of demand, but the need to ensure that domestic manufacturers are able to compete effectively, integrate into supply chains and sustain growth in an increasingly competitive global economy.

She emphasises that improving competitiveness requires a deliberate shift towards reducing structural constraints facing manufacturers, strengthening production capabilities and enabling firms to scale with confidence.

“As government, we must ensure that we create a regulatory environment that allows South African businesses to compete fairly and successfully within both domestic and international markets. If we are serious about rebuilding industrial capacity and creating jobs at scale, we must focus on removing unnecessary barriers to business, improving the environment in which manufacturers operate, and backing enterprises that are ready to grow, innovate, and expand,” says Abrahams.

Abrahams adds that industrial development in sectors such as footwear and leather is increasingly dependent on the ability of local firms to respond to global supply chain pressures, improve efficiency and strengthen their integration into both retail and export markets.

“Sustainable industrial growth requires consistent investment in productive capacity, logistics efficiency, skills, and enterprise development. We must ensure that local manufacturers are producing for the domestic market and simultaneously positioned to compete and succeed beyond our borders,” she says.

The Footwear Retail Buyer Showcase will bring together manufacturers and retail buyers to facilitate direct commercial engagement, product showcasing and potential sourcing arrangements. It forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen localisation and deepen collaboration between producers and retailers within the sector.

The initiative contributes to broader government and industry efforts under the South African Retail-Clothing, Textile, Footwear and Leather (R-CTFL) Master Plan 2030, aimed at supporting competitiveness, supplier development and increased local procurement within the sector.

On 1 July 2026, participating manufacturers will present their product ranges and production capabilities to invited retailers and sourcing teams, followed by a Networking Dinner and Panel Discussion.

On 2 July 2026, selected buyers will undertake factory visits to gain practical insight into production systems, compliance standards and manufacturing capacity.

The engagements are expected to strengthen commercial relationships, improve visibility for local manufacturers, and support new sourcing opportunities within the footwear value chain.

Enquiries:

Bongani Lukhele

Director: Media Relations

Tel: 012 394 1643

Cell: 079 508 3457

WhatsApp: 074 299 8512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

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