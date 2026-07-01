Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address at Chery International Factory Acquisition Celebration in Tshwane, 3 Jul

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will, on Friday, 3 July 2026, deliver a keynote address at the Chery International Factory Acquisition Celebration in Tshwane, Gauteng Province.

The acquisition by Chery International represents a significant transition in ownership and a new chapter in the facility’s operational future. It also supports economic growth, job creation and localisation.

The automotive sector remains one of the critical pillars of South Africa's industrialisation programme. This investment in particular aligns with government’s commitment to attract investment that supports inclusive economic growth. It reinforces South Africa's position as the automotive gateway to the African continent.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 3 July 2026

Time: 14:00, media to arrive at 13:00

Venue: Rosslyn Production Facility, Tshwane Municipality, Gauteng Province

For more information and accreditation, please contact Mr Sthembiso Sithole from The Presidency on 078 356 4355 or Ms Verene Peterson from Chery International on 083 226 3344.

Enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

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