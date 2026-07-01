Minister Dean Macpherson launches national framework to address construction safety crisis, 3 Jul

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson, will on Friday, 3 July 2026, deliver the keynote address and launch the National Built Environment and Construction Safety Framework at the 2nd Public Works and Infrastructure Summit hosted by the Council for the Built Environment (CBE).

The Summit will be held under the theme “From Collapse to Confidence”.

The National Built Environment and Construction Safety Framework is a multi-sector approach aimed at improving construction safety, preventing building collapses and fighting illegal building activities. It will also strengthen regulatory systems, improve accountability and embed a culture of safety across the sector.

This year’s Summit will bring together government, municipalities, regulators, financiers, academia, industry leaders, contractors and built environment professionals to drive practical solutions for safer, more accountable infrastructure delivery.

The Summit aims to strengthen collaboration, improve infrastructure management and accelerate sustainable reform across the built environment sector.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 3 July 2026

Time: 08:00 to 16:00

Venue: The Focus Room

Address: Heaton Lane Longlake 20, Modderfontein Lethabong, Sandton, 1609

Enquiries:

Ms Sinah Ndala

E-mail: sinah@cbe.org.za

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