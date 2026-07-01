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Minister Dean Macpherson delivers the keynote address and launch the National Built Environment and Construction Safety Framework, 03 July

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson, will on Friday, 03 July 2026, deliver the keynote address and launch the National Built Environment and Construction Safety Framework at the 2nd Public Works and Infrastructure Summit hosted by the Council for the Built Environment (CBE). Held under the theme, “From Collapse to Confidence”.

 The National Built Environment and Construction Safety Framework is a muilt sector approach to aimed at improving construction safety, prevention of building collapses, and fight against illegal building activities. It will also strengthening regulatory systems, improving accountability, and embedding a culture of safety across the sector.

 This year’s Summit will bring together government, municipalities, regulators, financiers, academia, industry leaders, contractors, and built environment professionals to drive practical solutions for safer, more accountable infrastructure delivery. The Summit aims to strengthen collaboration, improve infrastructure management, and accelerate sustainable reform across the built environment sector.

 Members of the media are invited to the summit as follows:

Date: Friday, 03 July 2026

Time: 08:00 – 16:00

Venue: The Focus Room

Address: Heaton Lane Longlake 20, Modderfontein Lethabong, Sandton, 1609

 

Enquiries

Sinah Ndala 

Email: sinah@cbe.org.za

#GovZAUpdates 

 

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Minister Dean Macpherson delivers the keynote address and launch the National Built Environment and Construction Safety Framework, 03 July

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