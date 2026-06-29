Senate Bill 1372 Printer's Number 1865
PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1787
PRINTER'S NO. 1865
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1372
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, GEBHARD, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL,
LANGERHOLC, HUTCHINSON, COLEMAN, J. WARD AND VOGEL,
JUNE 8, 2026
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 29, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in departmental powers and
duties as to supervision, providing for annual report. IN
GENERAL POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN
SERVICES, PROVIDING FOR ANNUAL REPORT OF CHILDREN FACILITIES
AND PAYMENTS; IN CHILDREN AND YOUTH, PROVIDING FOR CARBON
MONOXIDE ALARM STANDARDS IN CHILD CARE FACILITIES; AND, IN
DEPARTMENTAL POWERS AND DUTIES AS TO LICENSING, FURTHER
PROVIDING FOR RIGHT TO ENTER AND INSPECT.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section
SECTIONS to read:
Section 912. Annual Report 217. ANNUAL REPORT OF CHILDREN
FACILITIES AND PAYMENTS .-- (a) The department shall prepare an
annual report summarizing the department's inspection,
investigation and enforcement activities relating to child care
centers, group child care homes, family child care homes and
child residential and day treatment facilities regulated by the
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