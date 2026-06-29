Senate Bill 1372 Printer's Number 1865

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1787

PRINTER'S NO. 1865

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1372

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, GEBHARD, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL,

LANGERHOLC, HUTCHINSON, COLEMAN, J. WARD AND VOGEL,

JUNE 8, 2026

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 29, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in departmental powers and

duties as to supervision, providing for annual report. IN

GENERAL POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN

SERVICES, PROVIDING FOR ANNUAL REPORT OF CHILDREN FACILITIES

AND PAYMENTS; IN CHILDREN AND YOUTH, PROVIDING FOR CARBON

MONOXIDE ALARM STANDARDS IN CHILD CARE FACILITIES; AND, IN

DEPARTMENTAL POWERS AND DUTIES AS TO LICENSING, FURTHER

PROVIDING FOR RIGHT TO ENTER AND INSPECT.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section

SECTIONS to read:

Section 912. Annual Report 217. ANNUAL REPORT OF CHILDREN

FACILITIES AND PAYMENTS .-- (a) The department shall prepare an

annual report summarizing the department's inspection,

investigation and enforcement activities relating to child care

centers, group child care homes, family child care homes and

child residential and day treatment facilities regulated by the

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