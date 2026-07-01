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Republican Party of New Mexico releases statement on RNC Election Integrity case being taken up by U.S. Supreme Court

IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 29, 2026

Republican Party of New Mexico releases statement on RNC Election Integrity case being taken up by U.S. Supreme Court

Albuquerque, NM — Today, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) case defending Arizona’s  proof of citizenship requirement and the fundamental principle that only American citizens should vote in American elections. Please see RPNM’s statement below:
 
“We are grateful to the RNC for being a leader on this critical election integrity issue,” said Interim Chair & duly elected 1st Vice Chair, Mike Nelson. “Ensuring that only American citizens can vote in American elections should be the most common-sense issue in our country, yet, because of Democrats, it continues to be contested. Requiring proof of citizenship is essential to safeguarding our elections and adding transparency to the process. RPNM applauds the Trump administration and the RNC for doing what is right.”

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Republican Party of New Mexico releases statement on RNC Election Integrity case being taken up by U.S. Supreme Court

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