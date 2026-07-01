Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) And Genomic Profiling Kits Market Expected To Grow At 10.3% CAGR, Reaching $2.08 Bn By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) And Genomic Profiling Kits Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The DNA and genomic profiling kits sector has witnessed significant growth recently, becoming an essential part of genetic research and medical diagnostics. With advancements in technology and expanding applications, the market is set for continued development. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this field.

Market Size Overview and Growth Trajectory of the DNA and Genomic Profiling Kits Market

The global market for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and genomic profiling kits has grown rapidly and is projected to increase from $1.28 billion in 2025 to $1.41 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This expansion during the past years has been driven by rising demand for genetic disorder screening, greater adoption of forensic DNA profiling technologies, a growing prevalence of cancer diagnostics and precision medicine, as well as global growth in genomic research initiatives and technological improvements in PCR and sequencing methods.

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Looking ahead, the DNA and genomic profiling kits market is anticipated to experience robust growth, reaching $2.09 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.3%. This forecasted boost is fueled by increasing investments in personalized medicine, rising need for high-throughput genomic testing, expanding pharmacogenomics applications, wider integration of bioinformatics and cloud-based genomic solutions, and the growing role of genomic profiling in infectious disease monitoring. Key trends during this period include the rising use of rapid DNA extraction kits, growing demand for next-generation sequencing library preparation kits, expansion of multiplex PCR-based profiling assays, increased adoption of mutation detection kits in clinical diagnostics, and preference for user-friendly single sample testing kits.

Understanding DNA and Genomic Profiling Kits as Core Genetic Analysis Tools

DNA and genomic profiling kits consist of specialized reagents, consumables, and assay components designed to analyze genetic material and detect specific DNA sequences or variations. These kits facilitate critical procedures such as DNA extraction, amplification, sequencing preparation, and genetic marker identification with high precision and reproducibility. Their reliable performance supports various applications requiring accurate genetic data, making them indispensable in research and clinical settings.

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Rising Interest in Precision and Personalized Medicine Boosts Market Demand

The growing focus on precision and personalized medicine is a major factor driving the expansion of the DNA and genomic profiling kits market. Personalized medicine tailors healthcare based on an individual's genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors to enhance disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. This approach is increasingly important due to the rising burden of cancer and other genetically complex diseases that necessitate targeted therapeutic strategies. DNA and genomic profiling kits play a crucial role by identifying genetic mutations and biomarkers essential for guiding precision oncology and individualized treatment plans.

Highlighting the ongoing need, the National Cancer Institute reported that 2,001,140 new cancer cases were projected in 2024 in the United States, increasing from 1,958,310 cases in 2023, with an expected 611,720 cancer-related deaths. These figures emphasize the growing demand for genomics-driven precision medicine, which, in turn, propels the DNA and genomic profiling kits market forward.

Regional Insights Highlight North America’s Market Leadership and Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the DNA and genomic profiling kits market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong research activities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare investments, expanding genomic research, and growing awareness of personalized medicine. Other key regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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