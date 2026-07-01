Launch Commerce CEO Greg Writer to Speak at FreedomFest 2026 in Las Vegas

Greg Writer, founder and CEO of Launch Commerce Inc., will speak on an artificial intelligence panel and exhibit at Booth 701 during FreedomFest 2026, July 8-11, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. FreedomFest 2026 will be held July 8-11 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Greg Writer, founder and CEO of Launch Commerce Inc., will speak and exhibit at Booth 701. Launch AI Workforce, developed by Launch Commerce Inc., provides AI employees that answer calls, texts and chats, helping small businesses respond to leads, automate customer communication and improve response times.

Writer will join an AI-focused panel discussing how small businesses can use AI employees to scale operations

AI gives entrepreneurs new freedom to compete, grow, and serve customers better. I'm excited to share that message with business owners at FreedomFest.” — Greg Writer, Founder and CEO

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launch Commerce Inc. , a Carlsbad-based software company serving small and midsized businesses, announced that founder and CEO Greg Writer will speak and exhibit at FreedomFest 2026, held July 8-11 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Launch Commerce will exhibit at Booth 701 in the FreedomFest Marketplace throughout the event.FreedomFest, founded in 2007 by Mark Skousen, describes itself as the “world's largest gathering of free minds”. The 2026 event marks the festival's 20th year and coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. More than 250 speakers are expected to appear across the four-day event, alongside more than 150 exhibitors. Past and confirmed 2026 speakers include Steve Forbes, John Mackey, Adam Carolla, Glenn Beck, Kelsey Grammer, Rob Schneider, Dean Cain, and Senator Rand Paul.Writer will appear on a panel addressing artificial intelligence and its impact on small business operations. He will speak alongside other experts in the field about how AI tools are changing the way entrepreneurs run their companies. FreedomFest organizers are expected to announce the panel title and full list of participants closer to the event. Writer's company, Launch Commerce , develops a suite of software products for small business owners, including Launch AI Workforce, a service that provides businesses with AI employees designed to handle tasks such as customer communication, scheduling, and follow-up. The company has positioned the offering as a way for small business owners to add operational capacity without expanding headcount."Small businesses have always driven innovation in America. Today, AI is giving entrepreneurs new opportunities to compete, grow and serve customers more effectively. I'm honored to be part of the conversation at FreedomFest about how business owners can embrace this technology with confidence," said Writer.Writer has exhibited and spoken at FreedomFest seven times over the past two decades. Launch Commerce will also host an exhibit booth in the FreedomFest Marketplace throughout the event.FreedomFest attracts entrepreneurs, investors, authors, and policy experts for four days of panels, debates, and networking centered on free markets and personal liberty.About Launch Commerce Inc.Launch Commerce Inc., headquartered in Carlsbad, California, builds software for small and mid-sized businesses, including Launch Cart, Launch CRM, Launch Ads and Launch AI Workforce. The company was founded in 2019 as LaunchCart and rebranded as Launch Commerce in January 2026 to reflect its expanded product ecosystem. More information is available at https://launchcommerce.ai About FreedomFestFreedomFest is an annual conference founded in 2007 by Mark Skousen, held each July and dedicated to discussions of liberty, free markets, and personal responsibility. The 2026 event takes place July 8 through 11 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information is available at freedomfest.com.

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