Solo Founder Launches The NextOfKin App To Solve the 'Digital Chaos' Problem Families Face After Emergencies

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marsh IT LLC today announced the public launch of The NextOfKin App, a digital access inventory and emergency preparedness app that helps adults organize access to their online accounts, devices, and critical life information — and share it securely with a loved one. The app is available now on the Apple App Store.Download:A GROWING GAP IN DIGITAL PREPAREDNESSThe average American manages over 100 online accounts (NordPass, 2026) and pays around $200 a month in subscriptions. Yet 76 percent have no will (Caring.com, 2025), and an estimated 149 million adults have no formal plan for what happens to their digital access in an emergency.When that day comes, loved ones are left guessing what accounts exist, which bills are on autopay, and what passcode unlocks the phone."I built this because for years I watched people painfully lose access to accounts and data for their loved ones because no one took the time to create a plan," said Lauren Marie Marsh, founder and CEO of Marsh IT LLC. "Bank accounts nobody knew existed. Subscriptions still charging. A phone PIN that locked them out of precious memories. I don't want that to happen to another family."THREE GUIDED SECTIONS, ONE LIVING PLANUnlike password managers or estate planning software, The NextOfKin App focuses on awareness — helping users build a simple inventory of what they have, organized into three guided sections:Account Access for banking, email, cloud storage, and where to find the credentials for each.Device Access for phones, laptops, and tablets — and how to unlock them.Important Information for where to find the will, which bills are on autopay, the doctor's name, and instructions for loved ones in an emergency.No passwords are stored. User data is encrypted at rest. It is a living plan — built in small, calm steps at the user's own pace. A Plan Strength indicator shows readiness at a glance without pressure-inducing completion percentages.NOKCHECK WELLNESS SYSTEM AND TRUSTED CONTACTSThe NextOfKin App includes NokCheck, a wellness check-in system. Users set their own check-in interval — daily, weekly, or monthly. If a check-in is missed, the system reaches the user first through reminders. Only as a last resort — after multiple missed check-ins across escalating tiers — does NokCheck alert the user's designated trusted contacts.Designate trusted contacts during setup and revoke any contact's access at any time."Most tools in this industry are either password vaults or full estate planning platforms," Marsh said. "The NextOfKin App is the thing that exists between those two — a blueprint so your family never starts from zero."BUILT BY A SOLO FOUNDERMarsh spent 17 years securing systems, managing devices, and recovering data before building The NextOfKin App. She is completing her MBA and developed the app as a solo founder — designing every screen, building every backend function, and writing every email the app sends.The app was shaped by a beta program with real users whose feedback directly built the product. Beta satisfaction averaged 4.5 out of 5, and every tester who completed onboarding said the plan they built "felt real."PRICING AND AVAILABILITYThe NextOfKin App is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play availability is expected to follow. $99.99 per year or $34.99 per quarter — one subscription, two ways to pay. A 90-day satisfaction guarantee is included: full refund, no questions asked.The digital estate planning market is projected to reach $3.67 billion by 2034, growing at 8.2 percent CAGR, driven by increasing digital asset ownership and awareness of digital legacy planning.Download:ABOUT MARSH IT LLCMarsh IT LLC is based in Troy, New York. The company was founded by Lauren Marie Marsh to help families prepare for emergencies through digital organization. For more information, visit thenextofkinapp.com.MEDIA CONTACTLauren Marie MarshFounder & CEO, Marsh IT LLClauren@thenextofkinapp.comtry.thenextofkinapp.com

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