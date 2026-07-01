Salestrics Unveils Integrated Mail Engine to Deliver the Ultimate All-In-One Workspace for Startups

Salestrics Wordmark

Every subscription tier now includes the full Salestrics Mail suite, offering early-stage teams a high-velocity alternative to disconnected business stacks.

Salestrics Mail treats your inbox as an active node of your business context.” — Austin Buhl, Salestrics CEO

MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryville, Tennessee-based Salestrics , the pioneer of unified revenue operating environments, today announced the global deployment of Salestrics Mail . Seamlessly baked into every level of the platform—including the Free Forever tier—Salestrics Mail provides a pro-grade email client bound directly to the core CRM database, liberating early-stage startups from the fragmented software architectures that stall operational execution.For years, founders have faced a compounding financial nightmare. Scaling an early team meant stacking separate, expensive subscription tiers for a CRM, an internal document drive, a team chat platform, video calling software, and business email tools. Salestrics completely collapses this overhead by bundling its entire multi-application operating suite into unified, growth-ready plans. By routing system email attachments cleanly against user Workspace Drive quotas, Salestrics eliminates artificial paywalls, allowing companies to scale their communications naturally as their business grows.To ensure a friction-free onboarding experience, Salestrics Mail introduces deep, native Gmail and Google Calendar integration right out of the box. Users can securely connect their existing Google accounts to instantaneously sync threads, manage invites, and run their day-to-day operations with desktop-grade speed directly inside the Salestrics interface.Alongside the Google sync, all users across the Free Forever, Intro, and Startup tiers receive a custom, fully integrated native business mailbox running on a default @mysalestrics.com address. For growing revenue teams requiring full white-labeled ownership of their brand identity, the Launch ($149.99/mo), Runway, Scale, Enterprise tiers unlock advanced Bring Your Own Domain (BYOD) capabilities. This allows organizations to optionally connect, verify, and route their official corporate apex email domains (e.g., @theircompany.com) natively inside the platform whenever they choose, seamlessly replacing their default placeholder address with zero risk to historical message threads or underlying customer records."The software marketplace is saturated with point-solutions that don't talk to each other. A standard inbox or document repository has absolutely no idea what opportunities are sitting in your sales pipeline," said Austin Buhl, Founder and CEO of Salestrics. "Salestrics Mail treats your inbox as an active node of your business context. Whether you choose to sync your existing Gmail account or deploy a custom corporate domain natively on our infrastructure, we are giving teams a premium communication experience that recognizes their clients, automates their workflows, and saves them thousands of dollars a year."A Complete Command Center Built for VelocitySalestrics Mail is built to challenge standalone power-user clients, offering elite speed and advanced utility natively inside the browser:The Full Workspace Stack: Every plan includes access to Salestrics Workspace, giving teams an integrated suite of Drive file storage, Docs text editing, Sheets, Slides, and shared company Calendars.Hybrid Mail Control: Seamlessly toggle between native @mysalestrics.com / BYOD mailboxes and connected Gmail accounts, featuring a dedicated sidebar refresh interface with real-time error telemetry.Pro-Grade Multi-Key Search: Advanced server-side query filters allow operators to instantaneously search through mass message arrays, attachments, and headers using intuitive terms (e.g., from:, has:attachment, before:).Frictionless Safety Buffers: An integrated 8-second "Undo Send" safety window gives users a tactical staging window to recall mistakes on native Salestrics mailboxes before messages leave the platform.Advanced Module Ecosystem: As teams step up from solo execution over to full revenue operations, higher tiers seamlessly unlock Connect (integrated team messaging and video networks) and Orbit (the enterprise-wide interactive social timeline).Salestrics Mail and the updated pricing structures (Free Forever, Intro, Startup, Launch, Runway, Scale, & Enterprise) launch globally this weekend on Product Hunt, featuring a one-time, 30-day free trial across all paid plans (Intro through Scale) with no credit card required.About SalestricsSalestrics is the unified business operating system engineered to consolidate modern startup workflows. By bringing CRM data pipelines, secure file hosting, real-time messaging, video calling, rich document editing, and automated financial transaction tracking under one uncorrupted database framework, Salestrics empowers scaling organizations to eliminate disconnected multi-app subscriptions, lower overhead, and focus entirely on revenue growth.Media Contact:Company: Salestrics Corporate Press RelationsEmail: info@salestrics.comWeb: www.salestrics.com Product Documentation Workspace: docs.salestrics.com

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