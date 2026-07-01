Great American Water Road Trip Hits Halfway Point at Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Opening

National movement to protect the country’s water continues to gain momentum, highlighting local solutions to water challenges in more than 30 U.S. cities.

MEDORA, ND, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United By Nature marks the halfway point of its national campaign to protect America's waters at the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library on July 4. The Great American Water Road Trip is a 60-day cross-country journey documenting water challenges and local solutions already underway in more than 30 cities. In its first four weeks, nearly 7,000 Americans have pledged their support for protecting the country’s water.Theodore Roosevelt led America’s earliest efforts to preserve water resources. His historic Reclamation Act of 1902 transformed arid Western landscapes, bringing drought resilience, agricultural stability, and sustainable water allocation to the region.“This road trip honors Roosevelt’s conservation legacy by carrying his mission forward with a new generation of Americans,” said Benji Backer, United By Nature’s founder and CEO. “No matter where you live or who you voted for, we can all agree that we want our waterways to be protected. We are proud to renew the tradition of preserving and protecting our valuable natural resources as we celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.”This 8,000-mile trip is led by Blair Carlyle, a Florida influencer known to more than one million followers as “ Uncle Pappy .” His inspirational videos unite viewers around a shared love of nature.“People are so divided these days, but I’ve seen firsthand how everyone comes together in support of clean water,” said Carlyle. "Roosevelt’s visionary leadership made conservation a national priority and responsibility. Now, partnering with United By Nature, we are modernizing the conservation movement by creating fun and easy ways for people to make a difference.”Carlyle has stopped in more than six cities so far to learn about local water challenges and solutions. From scientists in Salt Lake City to tribal council delegates in the Navajo Nation, he has woven individual insights into a collective call to action.This summer has already underscored just how high the stakes are. Wildfires have scorched parts of the West, and water-stressed communities from Arizona to Utah are grappling with declining reservoirs and contested water rights. This road trip invites Americans to become part of the solution.The route continues with visits to Austin, New Orleans, and Chicago. The trip culminates on August 3 in Washington, D.C., where signatures will be delivered to policymakers as proof that Americans are united by water and expect it to be protected for future generations. The campaign concludes on August 10 in the Everglades to celebrate the largest water restoration project ever undertaken in the United States.Americans can follow along, attend a stop, or sign the van in person or virtually. Signing up automatically enters participants for the chance to win the campaign van, a rafting trip, or Ticketmaster vouchers. To follow along and participate, visit unitedbynature.eco ABOUT UNITED BY NATUREUnited By Nature, powered by Nature is Nonpartisan, is a nonprofit building the next generation of America's conservation movement — making conservation fun, gamified, and accessible so everyone has a meaningful way to protect the outdoors they love. For more information, visit https://www.unitedbynature.eco/ MEDIA CONTACT

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