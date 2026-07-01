Wausau School District libraries recerive $631,407 from annual Common School Fund​

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wausau School District received a $631,000 check aimed at strengthening resources within its libraries.

Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski stopped by for the presentation and an activity with students.

"This month is National Public School Library Month, and as chair of the Common School Fund, we provide the sole source of funding for our school libraries," Godlewski said.

The check branches from the $73.5 million Common School Fund announced earlier this year. The largest annual distribution in the fund's history, its use is intended for schools to purchase books, digital resources and technology.

Jenny Eder is a library media specialist at Wausau West High School. Eder handles book orders and new features within the library, which has become a popular multi-use space in the school.

"Our area was re-done, we were able to bring in a classroom area as well that is flexible and we can move the spaces around," Eder said.

During Godlewski's visit, the space was used for a lesson where students got to interact and learn about the Common School Fund, which has now doubled over the last decade.

"When I first started 10 years ago, I was able to do a few book orders and maintain databases," Eder said. "I am always asking students, 'What are you interested in? What do you think we need more of in the collections?'"

"These funds really make a big difference," Godlewski said. "We know this funding is really going to be used by students in a way that is going to set them up for success."

Godlewski's statewide library tour will continue this week in Eagle River and Rhinelander.