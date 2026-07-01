Cordless Hair Straightener Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cordless Hair Straightener Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cordless hair straightener market is experiencing swift growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements. As more people seek convenient and efficient hairstyling solutions, this segment is positioned for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, notable trends, and regional outlook shaping this dynamic industry.

Cordless Hair Straightener Market Size and Expected Growth

The market for cordless hair straighteners has seen rapid development in recent years. From $1.2 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach $1.34 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This growth during the historical period is largely attributed to increasing demand for salon-quality styling tools, a rise in female workforce participation, the adoption of urban lifestyles, expansion of the personal grooming electronics sector, and improvements in rechargeable battery technology.

Download a free sample of the cordless hair straightener market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11989955&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the cordless hair straightener market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.08 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.7%. Factors driving growth in the forecast period include AI-powered personalized haircare devices, heightened demand for cordless and portable styling tools, the rise of premium beauty technology, integration of smart sensors into styling devices, and a sustainability-driven shift toward eco-friendly materials. Emerging trends involve AI-enabled heat and styling control, IoT-connected cordless beauty products with app support, advancements in sustainable rechargeable lithium batteries for longer usage, lightweight and ergonomic designs ideal for travel, and faster heating ceramic and titanium plates.

Understanding the Cordless Hair Straightener Device

A cordless hair straightener is a portable styling tool designed to smooth and straighten hair without needing to be plugged into an electrical outlet during use. Powered by an internal battery, it offers users greater freedom and convenience compared to traditional corded models. The device typically includes heated plates that temporarily alter hair structure by straightening and smoothing strands to create a sleek look.

View the full cordless hair straightener market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cordless-hair-straightener-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Influence of Rising Female Workforce Participation on Market Growth

An important factor boosting the cordless hair straightener market is the growing participation of women in the workforce. The female workforce comprises women of working age who are employed or actively engaged in economic sectors. This increase is fueled by improved access to education, which enhances women’s skills and job prospects, thereby encouraging more women to enter and stay in the labor market. Working women tend to favor portable and time-saving grooming tools like cordless straighteners that can be used anywhere without reliance on power outlets.

For example, in August 2025, the National Association of Home Builders reported that prime working-age women (ages 25–54) formed nearly 30% of the U.S. civilian labor force compared to 34% for men in 2024. By March 2025, women represented around 47% of the total labor force, maintaining a participation rate of 57.5%. This growing presence of women in the workforce is a key driver for demand in the cordless hair straightener market.

Role of Increased Disposable Income in Market Expansion

Another significant driver of market growth is the rise in disposable income, which boosts consumer spending on premium personal care gadgets. Disposable income refers to the money individuals or households have available after taxes to spend or save. Economic growth has contributed to rising disposable incomes through job creation and wage increases, leaving consumers with more funds to invest in advanced and convenient products like cordless hair straighteners.

For instance, in March 2026, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that disposable personal income (DPI) grew by $219.9 billion (0.9%), while personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased by $81.1 billion (0.4%). This trend of higher disposable income supports greater demand for premium styling devices, benefiting the cordless hair straightener market.

Regional Dynamics Shaping the Cordless Hair Straightener Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cordless hair straightener market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market analysis covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.