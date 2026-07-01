National Association for the Transformation of Adult Education (NAFTAE) Launches to Advance Adult Education Advocacy

Erin Vobornik Named Inaugural Executive Director

I'm honored to serve as NAFTAE's inaugural Executive Director. Together, we'll elevate adult education by empowering advocates to shape policies that expand opportunity and transform lives.” — Erin Vobornik

SYCAMORE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for the Transformation of Adult Education (NAFTAE) proudly announces its launch as a national advocacy organization dedicated exclusively to advancing public policy, elevating the voices of adult learners and educators, and transforming adult education across the United States.

NAFTAE was established to serve as a unified national voice for adult education advocacy, bringing together educators, learners, workforce partners, state leaders, employers, and policymakers to champion policies that expand access to education and economic opportunity for millions of adults seeking to improve their lives through learning.

To lead this important work, NAFTAE has appointed Erin Vobornik as its inaugural Executive Director. Vobornik brings more than six years of national leadership experience in adult education advocacy and stakeholder engagement. Throughout her career, she has developed and led innovative programs that have strengthened grassroots advocacy efforts, elevated learner voices, and increased engagement among adult education stakeholders across the country.

Most recently, Vobornik led the highly successful State Advocates for Adult Education Fellowship, helping establish a nationwide network of state advocacy leaders committed to advancing adult education policy. She also directed the Ambassador Program, empowering adult learners and educators to share their stories and advocate for change at the local, state, and federal levels.

In addition, Vobornik played a key role in designing and overseeing Flood the Hill, a nationally recognized advocacy initiative that mobilizes adult education supporters from across the country to engage directly with policymakers and champion critical investments in adult education.

"Erin has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advocacy, coalition building, and leadership development," said Cathy Tyler, Founding Board Chair of NAFTAE. "Her ability to mobilize stakeholders, develop emerging leaders, and create impactful advocacy initiatives makes her the ideal person to lead NAFTAE during this exciting new chapter. We are confident that under her leadership, NAFTAE will become a powerful force for transforming adult education policy and practice nationwide."

As Executive Director, Vobornik will oversee NAFTAE's strategic advocacy agenda, including the State Advocates for Adult Education Fellowship, Ambassador Program, Flood the Hill, Public Policy Pulse newsletter, advocacy alerts and action campaigns, policy research, and partnerships designed to strengthen the adult education field.

"I am honored to serve as the inaugural Executive Director of NAFTAE," said Vobornik. "Adult education changes lives every day, yet too many policymakers remain unaware of its impact. NAFTAE will ensure that adult learners, educators, and advocates have a strong, coordinated voice in shaping policies that expand opportunity, strengthen our workforce, and transform communities. I look forward to working alongside advocates across the nation to elevate adult education and create lasting change."

NAFTAE's vision is to build a future where adult education is recognized as a critical component of economic growth, workforce development, civic engagement, and lifelong learning. Through strategic advocacy, leadership development, and national collaboration, the organization will work to secure greater investment, visibility, and support for adult education programs and the learners they serve.

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