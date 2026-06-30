Mayor Bowser Releases Draft Master Plan to Guide the Transformation of the RFK Campus

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Office of Planning published the draft RFK Campus Master Plan, a significant milestone in the District’s efforts to transform the long-idle site into a flourishing community with housing, retail, entertainment, recreation spaces, and a world-class stadium that will drive growth in the District for years to come. The master plan reimagines 180 acres of land along the Anacostia River as a connected series of neighborhoods, parks, and civic spaces serving residents year-round. The public is invited to review the plan and provide feedback for a 45-day period, ending August 14, 2026. The draft plan is available at OurRFK.dc.gov.

“We are taking another step forward in our promise to District residents and businesses — to plan not just for a world-class stadium, but for a community-centric 365-day campus that will drive growth for years to come,” said Mayor Bowser. “Now, let’s work together toward the final goal — to finalize a plan rich in amenities like housing, parks, and entertainment.”

A master plan is a planning tool that guides how a large site, like the RFK campus, will grow and change over time. The draft RFK Campus Master Plan was developed through analysis, public engagement with over 1,700 people at 33 events, and coordination across DC Government. Once finalized, it will steer the efforts of District agencies involved in the site development, coordinate priorities with federal stakeholders, and provide guidelines for development and infrastructure improvements.

The master plan divides the 180-acre site into six districts, each with distinct characteristics, from entertainment hubs to housing, recreation, and ecological areas. Some key components of the plan include:

A flexible series of parks and open spaces to serve everyday community needs and event day gatherings.

Increased access to the Anacostia River and Kingman and Heritage Islands.

5,500-6,500 new housing units in the area, with at least 30% designated as affordable housing units.

A new roadway system that supports both gameday and everyday traffic and promotes walkable amenities, green spaces, and community gathering places for everyday use by neighbors and visitors.

Space for commercial development including retail, hotels, and office space.

“Throughout this process, our team met with hundreds of residents and received over 4,000 comments online,” said Office of Planning Director Anita Cozart. “We’ve created this draft plan with you in mind — whether you’re a neighbor, a business owner, a sports fan, or excited to see the redeveloped campus as a new hub in the District.”

How to Provide Feedback

The Office of Planning will host a public webinar today, June 30, from 7-8 pm on Zoom to share information about the draft plan. Residents can register online to attend the webinar, which will be recorded and published to https://OurRFK.dc.gov.

Through August 14, members of the public are invited to comment on the draft by:

Using the online feedback form at https://OurRFK.dc.gov.

Emailing written comments to [email protected] .

. Sharing in-person testimony at a public hearing on August 1 from 10 am to 2 pm at St. Coletta of Greater Washington (1901 Independence Avenue SE).

Upcoming Events

Residents can also speak with project staff from the Office of Planning about the draft plan at the following events:

7/11 – RFK Farmers and Flea Market (2615 Benning Road NE) | 9–11 am

7/15 – Dorothy I. Height/Benning Library (3935 Benning Road NE) | 3–5 pm

7/18 – H Street Farmers Market (800 13th Street NE) | 9–11 am

8/1 – In-person Public Testimony at St. Coletta of Greater Washington (1901 Independence Avenue SE) | 10 am to 2 pm

8/8 – Dorothy I. Height/Benning Library (3935 Benning Road NE) | 10 am to 12 pm

The RFK Campus Master Plan is a District-led effort to redevelop the 180-acre RFK campus with a new, world-class stadium and year-round public amenities. Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, District government first worked to secure the land from the federal government and then identified a partner for a public-private partnership to unlock opportunities for local businesses, jobs for DC residents, and increased access to the Anacostia waterfront. The Washington Commanders are investing at least $2.7 billion into the project to build the new stadium—the largest private investment in DC’s history.

Together, the stadium and mixed-use development are projected to deliver 5,000-6,500 housing units—including at least 30% affordable housing—and to generate approximately 30,000 construction jobs and 2,000 permanent jobs. The project is also expected to deliver around $24.2 billion in total economic output and approximately $5.1 billion in tax revenue for the District.

Learn more about the project and subscribe to updates at https://OurRFK.dc.gov.

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