Philip Simonetta Announces Relocation of Pier 21 Companies to Daytona Beach, Making a Commitment to the City's Growth

PHILIP SIMONETTA IN FRONT OF A FORMER LOCATION PEARLY BAKERS ALEHOUSE BROKERAGE AND SCHOOL PIZZA BUS

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Entrepreneur, Real Estate Broker, educator, business owner, and hospitality operator **Philip Simonetta** today announced the relocation of his business headquarters from Jacksonville to Daytona Beach, marking a significant investment in the future of one of Florida's most recognizable coastal communities.

The relocation follows Simonetta's recent acquisition of **Neptune's Bar & Grill**, located at **415 Main Street**, where he is preparing for a complete revitalization of the historic establishment. Alongside the restaurant, **Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus** will also establish permanent operations at the property, creating a unique hospitality destination in the heart of Daytona Beach's Main Street entertainment district.

As part of this expansion, Simonetta will relocate and expand the operations of:

**Pier 21 Realty**

**The Florida Real Estate School by Pier 21 Realty**

**Pier 21 Property Management**

**Philip Simonetta also offers Mortgage Loan Services**, providing commercial & residential mortgage loan origination services for homebuyers and investors.

The move represents more than a change of address—it reflects a long-term commitment to investing in Daytona Beach and becoming an active participant in the city's continued redevelopment and economic growth.

"After purchasing Neptune's Bar & Grill, the decision became clear," said Simonetta. "I didn't just want to own a business here—I wanted to build my future here. Daytona Beach is entering an exciting period of growth and transformation, and I want every one of my companies to be part of that story."

For more than two decades, Simonetta has built businesses centered on entrepreneurship, real estate, education, hospitality, and community development. His experience spans residential and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, business consulting, real estate education, mortgage services, and restaurant operations.

His hospitality background includes the successful operation and revitalization of **Pearly Bakers Alehouse** in Easton, Pennsylvania, where he helped lead one of the region's most recognizable restaurants and entertainment venues. That same philosophy—creating destinations that serve both residents and visitors—will now guide the future of Neptune's Bar & Grill.

The relocation also allows Simonetta to better serve the growing real estate needs of Volusia County and surrounding communities. Through Pier 21 Realty, buyers, sellers, investors, and commercial clients will have access to brokerage services, while The Florida Real Estate School by Pier 21 Realty will continue training the next generation of real estate professionals. Pier 21 Property Management will expand services for residential and commercial property owners, and Philip Simonetta Mortgage Services will offer financing solutions for homebuyers and real estate investors.

The timing of the move coincides with significant public and private investment throughout Daytona Beach. City leaders are advancing redevelopment initiatives focused on Main Street, encouraging year-round economic activity, improving walkability, attracting new businesses, and creating an environment that supports both residents and visitors. Across the city, infrastructure improvements, redevelopment programs, and destination investments are helping shape a stronger future for Daytona Beach.

"Our goal is simple," Simonetta said. "We want to create jobs, support local businesses, educate future professionals, help families buy homes, assist investors in building wealth, and contribute to the continued success of Daytona Beach. Every one of our businesses is rooted in service, and we're excited to make Daytona Beach our permanent home."

Looking ahead, Neptune's Bar & Grill is scheduled to celebrate its Grand Opening during **Biketoberfest 2026**, with kickoff festivities beginning on the Tuesday before the event. The venue will feature live entertainment, exceptional food and beverages, and Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus, creating a year-round destination for residents and visitors alike.

As his businesses continue to grow, Simonetta says his vision extends far beyond a single property.

"I believe Daytona Beach's best years are still ahead. I want to invest in its neighborhoods, support its entrepreneurs, create opportunities for our workforce, and help showcase everything that makes this city special. We're not just moving our headquarters—we're planting roots."

About Philip Simonetta

Philip Simonetta is a Florida Real Estate Broker, entrepreneur, educator, mortgage loan originator, property management professional, and hospitality operator. He is the owner of Pier 21 Realty, The Florida Real Estate School by Pier 21 Realty, Pier 21 Property Management, and Neptune's Bar & Grill. His companies focus on real estate brokerage, education, property management, mortgage services, hospitality, and business development throughout Florida.

**Media Contact**

Philip Simonetta

Email: Pier21Realty@gmail.com

Website: www.PhilipSimonetta.com

www.Pier21Realty.School

MEET PHILIP SIMONETTA

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