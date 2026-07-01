Governor Newsom signs legislation 6.30.26

News SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:Tomiquia Moss, of Oakland, has been appointed Secretary at the California Housing and Homelessness Agency. Moss has been Secretary at the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency...

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