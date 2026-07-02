Sangfor Announces Athena A³ SecOps: A Faster Path to Modern Cyber Defense

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Sangfor Technologies Inc. (SZSE:300454)

HONG KONG, CHINA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sangfor Technologies, a global leader in cybersecurity and cloud computing solutions, today announced Sangfor Athena A³ SecOps, a practical framework designed to help organizations move toward modern cyber defense faster and more cost-effectively, while supporting more consistent and effective security outcomes.Explore the Sangfor Athena A³ SecOps newsletter, with insights from Gartner, and receive complimentary access to the Gartnerreport, “Innovation Insight: AI SOC Agents.”As digital environments expand and AI-enabled threats grow more sophisticated, organizations are under growing pressure to reduce breach exposure, prevent costly business disruption, maintain regulatory readiness, and protect customer trust.Yet many lack the resources and operational capacity to build and operate advanced security operations fast enough to keep pace with evolving threats and modern business demands. Relying solely on traditional in-house buildout can be slow and costly, often requiring major investment in technology, integration, processes, and specialized expertise.Sangfor Athena A³ SecOps is designed to help organizations close this gap faster. It delivers a Managed AI SecOps model built on three core capabilities:• AI Agent-powered Platform — Brings contextual intelligence into security workflows, helping teams simplify complex analysis and make faster, better-informed decisions without relying on extensive specialist expertise.• Automation — Extends automation across SecOps workflows to improve consistency and reduce manual effort, enabling security teams to operate more efficiently while focusing on higher-value decisions and activities.• Active MDR Support — Provides continuous expert monitoring, validation, and response support, helping organizations access advanced operational capabilities without building equivalent in-house resources.Together, these capabilities allow organizations to tailor their path to stronger security operations, adopting the right mix of intelligent technology and expert services to fit their operational needs, available resources, and strategic priorities.Over time, Athena A³ SecOps can help organizations build toward more agentic security operations, where AI supports more continuous, context-aware, and trusted workflow execution under human supervision.“Organizations should not have to choose between building advanced security operations and working within real-world budget, resource, and talent constraints,” said Neal Zhang, Head of Cybersecurity at Sangfor International Market. “Athena A³ SecOps provides a practical path forward by combining intelligent security technology with expert operational support, helping organizations improve security outcomes faster, more cost-effectively, and with greater confidence.”Learn more in the Sangfor Athena A³ SecOps newsletter and receive complimentary access to the Gartnerreport, “Innovation Insight: AI SOC Agents.”Gartner, Innovation Insight: AI SOC Agents, By Eric Ahlm, Jeremy D'Hoinne, 16 October 2025GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Sangfor TechnologiesSangfor Technologies is a global leader in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and IT infrastructure, providing fully integrated and AI-driven solutions. Founded in 2000 and publicly listed since 2018 (Stock Code: 300454.SZ), Sangfor serves over 100,000 customers worldwide, including Fortune Global 500 companies, government institutions, universities, and healthcare organizations. With over 8,000 employees and more than 70 branch offices across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM, the company is committed to delivering on its mission to Make Your Digital & AI Transformation Simpler and More Secure.

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