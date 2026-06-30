CSP‑Sacramento hosts second promotion ceremony

California State Prison (CSP), Sacramento, recently hosted its second promotion ceremony celebrating multiple achievements for non-custody and custody staff members.

The June 26 ceremony recognized their commitment to public service, leadership, and the CDCR’s mission.

Family members, colleagues and CSP-Sacramento leadership gathered to commemorate the occasion, reflecting the pride and support shared throughout the institution.

Custody staff had their family members pin their new rank ono their collars, signifying changes to their responsibilities, while having their families be a part of that change.

Warden Jason Schultz recognized the sacrifices made by the promoted staff and their families, emphasizing the dedication required to serve the institution and the department. The warden also noted these promotions are not the end, but the beginning, with more opportunities and challenges ahead.

“One thing we pride ourselves on here is understanding that every single person matters,” said Schultz. “Custody staff. Medical. Mental health. Education. Plant operations. Administrative staff. Records. Business services. Maintenance. Support staff. Everyone. Every unit and every role play a part in the success of the institution.”

This promotion ceremony at CSP-Sacramento is the beginning of a meaningful tradition, reinforcing its commitment to recognizing excellence and fostering leadership within its ranks.

Submitted by Lt. B. Schroeder

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

Read more Appointments and Promotions.