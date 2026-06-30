Governor appoints 4 to CDCR leadership positions

Governor Gavin Newsom appointed four to CDCR leadership positions Monday, June 29.

Beatriz Berumen has been appointed Chief Deputy General Counsel, Operations, in the Office of Legal Affairs at CDCR. Berumen has been Assistant Chief Counsel for the Employment Advocacy and Prosecution Team at CDCR since 2024. She was Deputy Attorney General IV at the California Department of Justice from 2020 to 2024. Berumen held multiple positions at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhni, LLP, from 2016 to 2020 including Assistant Managing Partner and Partner. She was an Associate at Shaw Valenza from 2015 to 2016. Berumen was a Senior Associate at Palmer Kazanjian Wohl Hodson from 2013 to 2015. She was an Associate Attorney at Porter Scott from 2010 to 2013. Berumen earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation.

Dao Vang has been appointed Warden of the California Health Care Facility in Stockton at CDCR. Vang held multiple positions at the California Health Care Facility from 2014 to 2025, including Acting Warden, Acting Chief Deputy Warden, Correctional Administrator, Correctional Captain, Correction Lieutenant and Correctional Sergeant. He was a Correctional Sergeant at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville from 2013 to 2014. Vang was a Correctional Officer at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy from 2006 to 2013. He was a Supervisor at Coca Cola from 1998 to 2006. Vang earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California Coast University. This position does not require Senate confirmation.

Clifford Kusaj has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings. Kusaj has been Clinical and Forensic Psychologist at Private Practice since 2024. He was a Chief Psychologist at California Board of Parole Hearings from 2008 to 2023. Kusaj was a Senior Psychologist at San Quentin State Prison at CDCR from 2007 to 2008. He was a Psychologist at San Quentin State Prison at CDCR from 2006 to 2007. Kusaj was a Staff Psychologist at Napa State Hospital from 2004 to 2006. He was a Staff Psychologist at Patton State Hospital from 2003 to 2004.

Kusaj earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology degree from Baylor University. Kusaj earned a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology degree from Baylor University, a Master of Clinical Psychology degree from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the California University of Pennsylvania. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Rachel Stern has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings. Stern has been Deputy Commissioner and Administrative Law Judge I at the Board of Parole Hearings at CDCR since 2021. She held multiple positions at the Board of Juvenile Hearings at CDCR from 2010 to 2021 including Executive Officer and a Youthful Offender Parole Board Representative. Stern was Staff Counsel in the Office of Legal Affairs at CDCR from 2007 to 2010. She was an Associate Attorney at Williams and Associates from 2006 to 2007. Stern was a Law Clerk and Associate Attorney at LaPlante, Spinelli, & Donald from 2005 to 2006.

She earned a Juris Doctor degree at University of Missouri, Columbia Law School and a Bachelor of General Studies at University of Missouri, St Louis. This position requires Senate confirmation.

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