Pavement improvements planned on US-95 from Lewiston Hill to Thorn Creek Road  

Pavement improvements are beginning July 7 on U.S. Highway 95 between Lewiston Hill and Thorn Creek Road.

The Idaho Transportation Department starts pavement repairs and safety improvements to U.S. Highway 95 between Lewiston Hill and Thorn Creek Road next week. Construction will begin on July 7 and continue through September.

Knife River will be laying 90,000 tons of asphalt on the roadway to address wheel ruts and cracking, starting in the northbound slow lane at the top of the Lewiston Hill. Additional work includes upgraded roadside markers, rumble strip replacement and guardrail improvements to ensure safety for drivers traveling on US-95.

Drivers should expect one-lane traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot cars with delays of up to 15 minutes expected during active construction, which is scheduled Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Travelers looking to avoid delays may use U.S. Highway 195 as an alternate route. The contractor will coordinate directly with landowners throughout construction to maintain property access.

Restoring pavement conditions helps extend the life of the highway and supports safer travel for drivers. This work supports ITD’s initiative to preserve transportation infrastructure and improve safety on one of Idaho’s primary north-south corridors.

Travelers are encouraged to check Idaho 511 or the project webpage for updates throughout the construction season.