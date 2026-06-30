Idaho ends registration stickers and moves to permanent license plates

Idaho ends annual registration stickers July 1 and shifts to permanent license plates. Drivers must still renew registration, and Parks and Rec stickers remain required for small‑plate vehicles.

Two major updates to Idaho’s vehicle registration system take effect July 1st, simplifying requirements for drivers and reducing long-term costs for the state.

Under House Bill 533, Idaho will no longer issue or require annual registration stickers on license plates. A valid plate and current vehicle registration now fully meet state law. The change is expected to save approximately $300,000 each year in materials and production. Drivers must still register vehicles and are encouraged to keep a printed copy of their registration in their vehicles.

At the same time, Idaho is transitioning to permanent license plates, meaning drivers will only need to replace their plates when they become too damaged or worn to be read by law enforcement. This change eliminates the previous requirement to purchase new plates on a fixed cycle.

What Drivers Need to Know

No more stickers: Registration stickers will no longer be mailed or required on any Idaho license plate. *see note below

Registration stickers will no longer be mailed or required on any Idaho license plate. *see note below Registration still required: Drivers must continue renewing their vehicle registration on schedule. Failure to register a vehicle can result in a $101 citation.

Drivers must continue renewing their vehicle registration on schedule. Failure to register a vehicle can result in a $101 citation. Permanent plates: Plates remain valid indefinitely and only need to be replaced when they are no longer readable or legible to law enforcement.

Plates remain valid indefinitely and only need to be replaced when they are no longer readable or legible to law enforcement. Law enforcement procedures unchanged: Officers will continue verifying registration electronically during traffic stops or routine checks.

Officers will continue verifying registration electronically during traffic stops or routine checks. *Small-plate exception: Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation stickers are still required for off-highway vehicles, off-highway motorbikes, boats, snowmobiles, and other Parks and Rec-regulated vehicles.

These updates streamline Idaho’s registration system while maintaining safety and compliance on the road.

For more information on vehicle registration and license plates, visit dmv.idaho.gov.