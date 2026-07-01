Air Force honors B-52 crew during memorial service at Edwards AFB

The air fell quiet Monday evening as families, teammates and senior Air Force leaders gathered beneath the high ceiling of an aircraft hangar to honor the eight members of the B-52 Stratofortress crew lost in a crash at Edwards Air Force Base two weeks earlier.

The June 15 crash claimed the lives of Col. Gregory “Evil” Watson, Lt. Col. Gabriel “Journee” Estrella, retired Lt. Col. Miles “Vicky” Middleton, Maj. Alexander “SMO” Davis, Maj. Robert “Bolton” Dee, Maj. Brad “Slate” Hovey, Jeromy “Bobby” Smith and Christopher “Hustler” Rischar. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff during a routine test mission. The cause remains under investigation.

Thehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1tX6Q5KwmIbrought together the families of the fallen, members of Team Edwards, local civic leaders and senior Air Force officials, including Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe. Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, commander of the Air Force Test Center, Brig. Gen. Mark Massaro, incoming AFTC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sevin Balkuvvar, AFTC command chief, also attended.

For Edwards, the loss reached beyond a single squadron. The crew represented the blended nature of flight test: active-duty Airmen, Air Force civilians and contractors working together inside one of the Air Force’s most demanding missions.

Col. Tom Tauer, 412th Test Wing commander, told families the first words of the evening belonged to them.

“The tragedy that occurred here two weeks ago today resonates far beyond the boundaries of this installation,” Tauer said. “The ripples of grief touch our local community and extend across a grateful nation.”

The service opened with a presentation of colors, the national anthem and an invocation. Speakers then reflected on the lives of the crew and the mission they shared before the evening moved into a moment of silence, wreath placement and taps.

Lt. Col. James McDonald, commander of the 419th Flight Test Squadron, spoke not first about the aircraft, the mission or the investigation, but about names.

“There are no words equal to this moment,” McDonald said. “But there are names. And behind each of those names is a story.”

He described Watson as a mentor who invested in future leaders; Estrella as a humble professional whose example shaped the B-52 and operational test communities; Middleton as a veteran test pilot with an infectious smile; Davis as a technical leader whose humor carried others through hard days; Dee as a pilot who pushed to improve broken processes; Hovey as a standout test pilot whose excellence was matched by his ability to bring people together; Smith as a flight test engineer whose passion for the bomber mission was contagious; and Rischar as a hardworking flight test leader whose quiet confidence made difficult work look easy.

The 419th FLTS is part of the 412th Test Wing, the Air Force’s premier flight test organization at Edwards AFB. By planning, conducting, analyzing, and reporting on flight and ground testing of aircraft, weapon systems, software and components before fielding them to operational forces, the wing fulfills what Tauer described to attendees as its core mission: sharpening American airpower. That mission gives Edwards a particular understanding of risk. Flight test is designed to reduce uncertainty for the warfighter, but it is carried out by people who accept danger in order to make future operations safer and more effective.

Tauer connected that responsibility directly to the crew.

“Military aviation is inherently dangerous, but the flight test enterprise bears a unique responsibility,” Tauer said. “We willingly place ourselves above the safety of this earth so that American warfighters may enter combat with absolute certainty and confidence in the tools we provide.”

Wilsbach widened the moment beyond Edwards, saying the loss of the B-52 crew had been felt across the Air Force and by sister services, allies and partners around the world. He framed the crew not only as members of a test mission, but as Airmen and teammates whose service reflected the knowledge, skill, character and credibility demanded of those trusted with the nation’s airpower.

Speaking to the families, Wilsbach acknowledged that the Air Force could not remove the grief, would continue to support them, and would keep the names of their loved ones tied to the legacy of the B-52 community and the Air Force they served.

The B-52H Stratofortress remains one of the Air Force’s most enduring aircraft. A long-range, heavy bomber, it can perform a range of missions and carry nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnance. The B-52 test mission at Edwards supports modernization work intended to keep the bomber relevant for future operations.

That strategic context was present Monday, but it did not overshadow the grief in the room. The service centered on the lives behind the mission: husbands, fathers, mentors, pilots, weapon systems officers, engineers and teammates whose absence will be felt in squadron spaces, test planning rooms and cockpits across the bomber community.

“Grief is not something we solve,” said Col. Matthew Guasco, commander of Detachment 5, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center. “ It is something we learn to carry together.”

Guasco said the empty chairs, familiar voices and instinct to look for someone who is no longer there would remain. Over time, he said, those moments would become reminders not only of what was lost, but of what the crew gave to the people around them.

Their stories, he said, would continue through the next generation of aviators, engineers and maintainers who may never know the crew personally but will come to understand the standard they left behind: mentors who made time to teach, teammates who brought laughter to hard days, leaders who refused to settle for good enough and fathers whose greatest pride waited for them at home.

As the ceremony moved toward its close, families and distinguished visitors transitioned to the flight line. Attendees followed afterward, carrying the silence of the hangar into the open desert air.

The memorial concluded with a final airborne tribute over the base where the crew and aircraft had served. This poignant farewell featured B-52s from Minot AFB, North Dakota, and Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, units Watson and other crew members had proudly flown with during their careers. For a community built around flight, the gesture carried a language of its own. It marked grief, respect and continuity. It acknowledged the cost of the mission without trying to soften it. And it offered Team Edwards a moment to look upward together.

McDonald told the families their loved ones would remain part of the squadron’s identity.

“They are woven into this team,” he said. “Into this wing. Into this mission. Into each of us.”

Tauer closed his remarks with an image familiar to generations of aviators, recalling the freedom of flight and the “laughter-silvered wings” of John Gillespie Magee Jr.’s poem “High Flight.”

“We will carry on the mission,” Tauer said, “and we will forever honor the crew of Torch 11.”

Senior Airman Christian Yokotakeand fellow Airmen of the Blue Eagles Honor Guard, on behalf of “Torch 11” family members, prepare to attach wreaths to easels holding the images of the fallen B-52 aircrew. More than 1,000 people, including Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe, gathered in an Edwards aircraft hangar June 29 to celebrate the lives of Col. Gregory “Evil” Watson, Lt. Col. Gabriel “Journee” Estrella, retired Lt. Col. Miles “Vicky” Middleton, Maj. Alexander “SMO” Davis, Maj. Robert “Bolton” Dee, Maj. Brad “Slate” Hovey, Jeromy “Bobby” Smith and Christopher “Hustler” Rischar. (Air Force photo by Lindsey Gordon)