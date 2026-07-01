Walworth County and the United Way of Walworth County Announce Final Round of ARPA Grant Recipients

Since its inception in 2021, Walworth County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant-funding program, managed in partnership with the United Way of Walworth County, has awarded just over $865,000 to 51 area nonprofits. The seventh and final round of funding was recently awarded to 38 recipients, signifying the conclusion of a successful five-year collaboration.

“The grant-funding partnership with Walworth County has provided a lifeline to local non-profits that faced tremendous financial and operational challenges in the recovery from the pandemic,” says United Way of Walworth County Executive Director Brian Holt. “These organizations do so much to support Walworth County residents. By supporting these agencies, we contribute to the resiliency and well-being of our communities.”

The grant recipients for the final round are Agape House Inc, American Legion Post 24, Aram Public Library, Bethel House of Whitewater, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin, Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation, Bloom360 Learning Community, Circle of Friends Mission Thrift Shoppe, Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties/Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless, Elkhorn Food Pantry, Geneva Lakes Conservancy, Geneva Lake Museum, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, The Guest House by Friends, Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County, Inspiration Ministries, Join the Movement Events, Kettle Moraine Land Trust, Lake Geneva Food Pantry, Mount Zion Christian Church, New Beginnings APFV, Open Arms Free Clinic, Safe Families for Children, Southern Lakes Memory Project, Southern Lakes United Water Ski Show Team, Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills (SMILES), The Community Space, Special Olympics Wisconsin, Treehouse Child and Family Center, United Way of Jefferson and Walworth County, VIP Services, Walworth County Emergency Homeless Shelter Spirit of Hope, Walworth County Food Pantry (The Bridge), Walworth County Historical Society, Walworth County Literacy Council, Walworth County Reading Project, Williams Bay School Parent Teacher Organization, and Wisconsin Makers.

The agencies received between $1,000 and $9,000 apiece and may utilize the grants for technical assistance, consulting, or other services for business planning; assistance with payroll support, costs to retain employees, or other operating costs; or outreach efforts for qualifying populations impacted by COVID-19.

A board comprised of United Way of Walworth County committee members selected grant recipients based on their application, submission of required documentation, and use of a scoring rubric. Only 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) organizations were eligible to apply.

This project is supported in whole or in part by federal award number FAIN #SLFRP 2146 awarded to Walworth County by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Photo caption: Representatives from the 38 nonprofit organizations that received funding through the seventh round of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program receive a big check from the United Way of Walworth County. Joining agency representatives are Walworth County Board Chairman Rick Stacey, Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda, Walworth County Recovery Grants Manager Richard Abbott, and United Way of Walworth County Executive Director Brian Holt.