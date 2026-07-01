County Highway H Construction in the Town of LaGrange

Walworth County will start a pavement rehabilitation project on County Highway H (CTH-H) from U.S. Highway 12 (U.S. 12) to Young Road in the Town of LaGrange. This 3.2-mile project includes the following work:

Replacement of most cross culverts and driveway culverts

Installing new curb and gutter at intersection corners

Asphalt pavement milling and pulverizing

Gravel base repairs as necessary

Construction of a new asphalt pavement surface and gravel shoulders

New signage and pavement markings.

What to Expect

Starting on or about July 9, 2026, CTH-H will be closed to through traffic from U.S. 12 to Young Road with a marked detour using State Highway 67, County Highway S (Waukesha County), and State Highway 59. CTH-H will remain open to local traffic. Access will be maintained for emergency services, postal delivery, garbage collection, and school buses.

Although open to local traffic, the road surface may change during construction until paving operations begin, so drivers should pay attention to signs and stay alert as they travel through the work zone. Please drive slowly and watch for workers.

Intermittent, daytime-only full closures of the roadway to install cross culverts will be necessary. During this time, local traffic will not be able to access the work zone. The roadway will reopen to two-way local traffic at the end of each day.

Watch for message signboards for more specific information as it becomes available. The estimated completion date is October 30, 2026.