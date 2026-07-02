Fujifilm Australia & New Zealand to assume direct sales of Fujifilm Endoscopy systems

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fujifilm Australia & New Zealand is pleased to announce that, from 1 July 2026, it will assume direct responsibility for the sales, clinical support, and marketing of Fujifilm Endoscopy solutions throughout Australasia.

For more than 13 years, CR Kennedy Medical Division has successfully represented Fujifilm Endoscopy across Australia and New Zealand, building trusted partnerships and delivering exceptional support to healthcare providers nationwide.

"Directly managing our endoscopy business allows Fujifilm Australia to build even stronger partnerships with healthcare providers and respond more rapidly to the evolving needs of Australian clinicians. This transition represents an important investment in the future of healthcare," said Michio Kondo, Chief Executive Officer, Fujifilm Australia & New Zealand.

Don Ouellette, General Manager – Endoscopy, Fujifilm Australia, said: "Australia is a strategically important market for Fujifilm globally. By operating directly, we can further strengthen our support for clinicians, endoscopy units and healthcare organisations through dedicated local resources, enhanced educational programs and closer alignment with our global research and development initiatives."

To ensure continuity for customers, several members of the experienced CR Kennedy Endoscopy team will join Fujifilm Australia & New Zealand, preserving valuable relationships, clinical expertise and service capabilities.

Malcolm Kennedy, Chairman of CR Kennedy & Company Pty Ltd and CR Kennedy (NZ) Limited, added: "We are incredibly proud of the relationship we have built with Fujifilm over the past 13 years and of the contribution our team has made to the growth of the Fujifilm Endoscopy business throughout Australia and New Zealand."

CR Kennedy was awarded as an outstanding Global Distributor by Fujifilm Tokyo

Fujifilm Australia and CR Kennedy sincerely thank their customers, clinical partners and healthcare organisations for their support and trust over the past 13 years. Together, they have helped shape a successful legacy of innovation in endoscopy, and Fujifilm looks forward to building the next generation of partnerships, technologies and clinical solutions that will help shape the future of endoscopy in Australia and New Zealand.



About CR Kennedy Medical Division

CR Kennedy Medical Division is a leading distributor of medical imaging and diagnostic equipment in Australia and New Zealand, renowned for its commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction.

About FUJIFILM Australia

FUJIFILM Australia Pty Ltd is one of the major operating companies of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. It brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries, spanning a diversified range of product segments based on a portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, and imaging technologies.

Since 1934, Fujifilm has leveraged its depth of expertise, combining this with its relentless pursuit of innovation to create new proprietary technologies, products and services that inspire and excite people. Fujifilm aims to address the true needs of its customers, helping to enhance the quality of life of people worldwide.

For more information, please visit fujifilm.com/au

For general press and media enquiries contact:

Corporate Communications Division at FUJIFILM Australia | Tel.+61 2 9466 2600 | ffau.pr@fujifilm.com

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