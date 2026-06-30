MPD Seeking a Vehicle in a New Hampshire Avenue Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating and identifying a vehicle that was used to strike the victim in Northwest.
On Sunday, June 28, 2026, at approximately 5:02 a.m., the suspect intentionally struck the victim with a vehicle in the 4600 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle was captured by a nearby security camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/HMIIr27S1vg
Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26089139
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