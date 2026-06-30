MPD Searches for Puppies Taken in Benning Road Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for eight puppies that were taken in a burglary that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, June 28, 2026, between 2:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence in the 4900 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The suspect took eight five-week-old pitbull puppies and fled the scene.

The eight pitbull puppies can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26089274

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