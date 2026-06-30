MPD Provides Update on Shooting at Place of Worship

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) provides an update on the shooting that left two men injured at a place of worship in Northeast.

On Monday, June 29, 2026, at approximately 4:05 p.m., MPD officers in the area of the Rosedale neighborhood heard sounds of gunshots near 17th Street and Gales Street, Northeast. Officers immediately responded to the scene, where they were directed by bystanders to a place of worship in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northeast. Inside the place of worship, officers located two adult males suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported both men to area hospitals for treatment.

The investigation determined that a group of people were within a fenced-in utility area situated on the church’s property at the rear of the building, where at least one suspect amongst the group discharged a firearm toward the group. The suspect fled the scene.

During the investigation, a group of witnesses remained inside the church to be interviewed by detectives. Officers observed that a juvenile male within this group was carrying two backpacks. Without incident, the juvenile was determined to be in possession of two firearms and was arrested. Both firearms were recovered. The 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C., was charged with two counts of Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

The shooting and the arrested juvenile’s involvement in the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26089873

###