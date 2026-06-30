Attorney General Bonta and Secretary of State Weber Continue Challenge to Shasta County’s Measure B with Lawsuit Now in Trial Court

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley Weber today announced they are continuing their challenge to Shasta County’s Measure B, which would overhaul the County’s election system and undermine state election law protections. Originally filed in the California Third District Court of Appeal because of the need for a prompt resolution before the upcoming November midterm election, the lawsuit is now being brought in Shasta County Superior Court after the appellate court determined the case should first be considered in the trial court. Among other things, Measure B requires voters to present a government-issued photo identification to register to vote and vote in person, eliminates vote-by-mail and most early voting options, mandates the hand-counting of ballots, and creates a separate county voter registration system disconnected from the state’s uniform system. Measure B limits elections to a single in-person Election Day, with limited exceptions for voters with disabilities, members of the military, and U.S. citizens living abroad.

“Our position remains unchanged: Measure B is legally indefensible,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “With our lawsuit now filed in Shasta County Superior Court, we will next seek expedited relief to prevent the measure from interfering with voter registration and election processes in advance of the November midterm election. No city or county gets to unilaterally rewrite our election rules.”

“Measure B is an unlawful attempt to disenfranchise voters and create a rogue election system that serves only a select few,” said Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. “We will not stand by while barriers are put in place to silence eligible voters, and we are committed to removing every obstacle that stands between Californians and their fundamental right to participate in our democracy.”

Deadlines for the November midterm election are quickly approaching. For instance, county election officials must report active voter registrations to the Secretary of State by September 14, and elections officials must begin mailing voter information guides by September 24 and start sending vote-by-mail ballots by October 5.

In the lawsuit, Attorney General Bonta and Secretary of State Weber argue that:

Measure B exceeds Shasta County’s authority as a charter county. Charter status does not allow counties to take control of voter registration or election procedures.

Even if the County had such authority, Measure B is preempted by state law, which requires uniform election rules across California.

Measure B was legally flawed from the start. Indeed, the County previously went to court to avoid preparing the ballot title and summary due to legal concerns, and Measure B’s lead proponent also openly acknowledged that “there are sections that are illegal.”

The court should act quickly to ensure uniform application of California’s election laws across all 58 counties in the upcoming November election.

Attorney General Bonta has fought to protect the voting rights of Californians and uphold California’s election laws. Just last week, he secured court orders blocking President Trump’s first and second elections-related Executive Orders.