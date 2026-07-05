5th Annual Jazz, Health & Food Truck Festival Returns to Orange, NJ as a Statewide Cultural Showcase

5th Annual Jazz Health and Food Truck Festival 2026

New Jersey’s 5th Annual Jazz, Health & Food Truck Festival brings music, wellness, and community celebration to Monte Irvin Orange Park on July 18.

Each year we work to make this festival bigger, better, and more meaningful for the community. Bringing jazz, wellness, and great food together in Monte Irvin Park to celebrate our community.” — Gregory Burrus

CITY OF ORANGE, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregory Burrus Productions, in partnership with the City of Orange Township and Essex County Parks, proudly presents the 5th Annual Jazz, Health & Food Truck Festival, the signature event of the statewide 24 Hours of Music Jamboree. This beloved summer celebration brings together world‑class jazz artists, community wellness organizations, and a diverse food‑truck village for a full day of music, culture, and family‑friendly activities.

From 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM, audiences will enjoy performances from leading jazz musicians, interactive health and wellness partners, and a curated selection of food trucks offering flavors from across the region. The festival continues its mission of strengthening community engagement, supporting local artists, and showcasing New Jersey’s cultural vibrancy.

Admission is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, enjoy the park setting, and experience one of New Jersey’s most anticipated cultural gatherings.

Media Contact

Gregory Burrus

Gregory Burrus Productions

Email: answers@techoss.com

Phone: 862 205 7660

Website: https://gregoryburrusproductions.com/

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