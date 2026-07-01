AsedaSciences and Biobide Announce Strategic Agreement to Integrate Aquatic Toxicity Testing Services into 3RnD Platform

Partnership expands access to high-quality NAMs, streamlines ordering and data management, and enhances comparative toxicology insights for chemical developers

This partnership represents a significant advancement in making high-quality NAM screening services more accessible and actionable” — Brad Calvin, CEO, AsedaSciences

SCHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsedaSciences and Biobide today announced a strategic sales and marketing agreement that will integrate Biobide’s industry-leading aquatic toxicity screening services into the AsedaSciences 3RnD platform. The collaboration significantly expands the integrated service offering available through 3RnD, providing researchers and product developers involved in new chemical design with a centralized location to order New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) for toxicity risk assessment, manage study data, and gain earlier, deeper insights into compound safety profiles.Through this integration, users will be able to access Biobide’s aquatic toxicity screening services directly through the 3RnD platform, creating a seamless experience from study ordering through data delivery and analysis. The addition of aquatic toxicity testing further strengthens the platform’s comprehensive suite of NAM-based screening solutions, providing critical information for the development and assessment of new chemicals earlier in the R&D process.A key benefit of the partnership is the ability to consolidate and visualize data from multiple screening methods within a single interface. Researchers can now link and review all available data for a given compound in one secure environment, enabling more efficient interpretation of results and supporting better-informed decision-making throughout the product development process.In addition to integrating services, Biobide and AsedaSciences will collaborate strategically to expand the comparative library of compounds screened across their respective methodologies. This growing reference database will provide users with valuable context for interpreting their own results by enabling comparisons against compounds with established toxicity profiles. Customer data will be uploaded and maintained within a private, secure environment while preserving the ability to benchmark against relevant library compounds generated through the same screening systems.“This partnership represents a significant advancement in making high-quality NAM screening services more accessible and actionable,” said Brad Calvin, CEO, AsedaSciences. “By integrating Biobide’s aquatic toxicity expertise into 3RnD, we are providing customers with a unified platform where they can order studies, consolidate data, visualize results across methodologies, and gain valuable context through comparative analysis.”For AsedaSciences, the agreement rounds out the aquatic toxicity capabilities available through the 3RnD platform, creating a comprehensive solution for both service procurement and data integration, visualization, and interpretation.For Biobide, the partnership provides access to a centralized e-commerce and data delivery platform that simplifies the customer experience. Through 3RnD, customers benefit from a streamlined, hands-off process for ordering aquatic toxicity studies and receiving results in a centralized environment where they can also compare findings against compounds with known toxicity profiles evaluated through the same screening workflows.“This collaboration enhances the value we deliver to customers by connecting our aquatic toxicity screening capabilities with a sophisticated digital platform designed for modern toxicology workflows,” said Andoni Cruz, Managing Director, Biobide. “Together, we are helping organizations generate higher-quality insights faster while reducing the complexity of managing data across multiple testing approaches.”As the adoption of NAMs continues to grow across the pharmaceutical, consumer product, agricultural, and industrial chemical sectors, the combined capabilities of Biobide and AsedaSciences provide researchers with an integrated ecosystem for generating, managing, and contextualizing toxicity data. The partnership represents a meaningful step toward more connected, data-driven safety assessment and chemical development programs.About AsedaSciencesAsedaSciences is the developer of the 3RnD platform, an integrated digital ecosystem designed to streamline access to New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), centralize toxicology data, and provide advanced tools for data visualization, interpretation, and decision-making.About BiobideBiobide (Biat Group, BME: BST) is a leading provider of aquatic toxicity screening and GLP regulatory services, leveraging advanced biological models and innovative methodologies to support safety assessment, toxicological research, product development, and regulatory submissions across a wide range of industries.

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