WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Child Predators, Drug Traffickers, and Drunk Drivers

Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens will be arrested and removed to MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for heinous crimes including continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault, lewd/lascivious acts with a minor, false imprisonment, weapons charges, and drug trafficking.

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE arrested criminal aliens for child sexual abuse, false imprisonment, illegal possessions of weapons, and driving under the influence,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you and arrest you. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE is targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens and removing them from our communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Candido Ramirez-Arcega, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Los Angeles, California.

Bruno Andres Anez-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for sexual assault and lewd/lascivious acts with a minor in Utah County, Utah.

Manuel Montes-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for false imprisonment, weapon offenses, and driving under influence of liquor in California.

Humberto Lira-Ortega, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous weapon, and driving under the influence in Salt Lake County, Utah.

Fernando Valtierra-Villasana, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession/purchase for sale of narcotics in Santa Cruz, California.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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