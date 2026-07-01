CHEST FEVER RELEASES NEWEST SINGLE 'THE WEIGHT' FROM THE 21ST CENTURY LAST WALTZ – LIVE AT MASSEY HALL

The full band during "The Weight" Rebekah Hawker (left) & The Pairs John Muirhead & Albert Lee (right)

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Chest Fever officially releases "The Weight," the latest single from their upcoming album THE 21ST CENTURY LAST WALTZ – LIVE AT MASSEY HALL. Recorded during the band's landmark performance at Toronto's legendary Massey Hall on November 18, 2023, the release continues the band's weekly rollout of singles and videos leading up to the full album's release on September 18, 2026. The single is now streaming worldwide, with an accompanying live MUSIC VIDEO available on YouTube.For Colin Linden (guitarist, songwriter, and member of Blackie and the Rodeo Kings) “The Weight” carries a lifetime of memories: "Playing the opening guitar figure to “The Weight” gives me chills and fills me with emotion. I played it with Rick and Garth and Levon and Bob Dylan, and to induct Robbie Robertson into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. It's like a rite of passage for Toronto guitar players."Widely regarded as one of The Band's most beloved songs, "The Weight" captures the collaborative spirit of Chest Fever's 21ST CENTURY LAST WALTZ. The performance was what Toronto singer-songwriter Rebekah Hawker described as both “chaotic and incredible,” adding that it was “probably the most full number” of the night. Hawker stepped out from the background vocal section to deliver the song's iconic Mavis Staples verse, a moment she describes as nerve-racking and exhilarating: "I'm a big fan of Mavis Staples, so being able to step into that role and then look out across the entirety of Massey Hall was just an incredible opportunity."Toronto singer-songwriter John Muirhead, who played on the song, says it's shared structure defines its enduring appeal: "It seems to be a song that everybody knows...it's one that is so great for sharing with others, because everybody can take a verse." Ontario-based guitarist Conor Gains also shared vocals alongside Canadian folk-music pioneer Sylvia Tyson, with The Papa Staples verse performed by Don Stevenson of Moby Grape. "It was such a great experience getting to work with a legendary musician like Don Stevenson," says main composer Jody Bagley. "Having him take the Papa Staples verse in “The Weight” really elevated the song."Performing alongside Chest Fever and the aforementioned guests were Albert Lee (guitarist known for his work with Eric Clapton and Emmylou Harris), Grammy-winning steel guitarist Cindy Cashdollar, Jerome Levon Avis (godson of Levon Helm and drummer), and Ontario vocal trio The Pairs. Former Black Crowes guitarist Marc Ford also emphasizes the impressive musicianship of the song, delivering a soaring guitar solo that emerged as one of the show’s most memorable moments.The full album, THE 21ST CENTURY LAST WALTZ – LIVE AT MASSEY HALL, will be available for streaming on September 18, 2026. For more updates, releases, tour announcements, and other exclusive content, visit www.chestfeverofficial.com , and follow Chest Fever on social media:Facebook: Chest Fever OfficialInstagram: @chestfeverofficialYouTube: Chest Fever OfficialX: @chestfeverogRead the full story behind THE 21ST Century LAST WALTZ, now available on the Blind Owl Records website , and stay up to date by subscribing to the Blind Owl Newsletter at the bottom of the page.

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